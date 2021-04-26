Chaitra Purnima 2021: On this day, people observe a day-long fast and they end it after sighting the moon. Apart from this, the devotees also perform Satyanarayan puja to pay ode to Lord Vishnu.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Purnima is an auspicious festival in the Hindu religion. On this day, people observe a day-long fast and they end it after sighting the moon. Apart from this, the devotees also perform Satyanarayan puja to pay ode to Lord Vishnu. On this day, the auspicious festival of Hanuman Jayanti will also be celebrated, Hanuman Jayanti is marked to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman.

When is Chaitra Purnima?

The Chaitra Purnima will take place on April 26. The Purnima tithi which falls in the Chaitra month is known as Chaitra Purnima.

What is the shubh tithi of Chaitra Purnima?

The auspicious timing of Chaitra Purnima will begin at 12:44 PM on April 26 and it will conclude at 9:01 AM on April 27.

Puja Vidhi of Chaitra Purnima:

On this day, the devotees get up early and take a bath.

After this, they worship Lord Vishnu and chant mantras.

The devotees chant mantras like Om Namo Narayana.

After this, the devotees distribute prasad.

Significance of Chaitra Purnima:

On this auspicious day, the devotees take a bath in the holy river Ganga. However, this time the celebration will look a little different owing to the current situation of the coronavirus pandemic. It is also believed that taking a bath in the holy river Ganga helps the devotees to get rid of their sins and troubles.

The devotees chant mantras on this day and they perform Satyanarayan puja and they also read the popular Satyanaran Katha on this day. Apart from this, the devotees also donate and they help the needy on this day.

On Chaitra Purnima, Lord Hanuman was born and this day is also celebrated as Hanuman Jayanti. The devotees offer prayers to Lord Hanuman on this day and they also observe a day-long fast.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma