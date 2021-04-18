Chaitra Navratri Day 7: The devotees should also chant mantras to appease Maa Kaalratri on her special day. Know puja vidhi, mantras, history and significance of this auspicious day.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri began on April 13, and it will conclude on April 22. On this auspicious festival, the devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga. On the 7th day of Navratri, devotees offer prayers to Maa Kaalratri, who is known as the seventh avatar of Goddess Durga. Maa Kaalratri is also known as one of the destructive avatars of Goddess Durga and she mounts on a Donkey.

According to the pictorial description, Maa Kaalratri has a dark skin tone and has a third eye. She has four hands. In one hand, she carries Abhaya mudra, in the second hand, she carries Vara mudra. In her third and fourth hand, she carries a thunderbolt and a scimitar.

How to worship Maa Kaalratri?

On this auspicious day, the devotees should get up early and take a bath. After doing so, they should offer prayers to Lord Ganesha and after this, they should offer prayers to the idol of Goddess Kaalratri.

The devotees should also chant mantras to appease Maa Kaalratri on her special day:

*Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Kalaratri Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

*Ekaveni Japakarnapura Nagna Kharasthita।

Lamboshthi Karnikakarni Tailabhyakta Sharirini॥

Vamapadollasalloha Latakantakabhushana।

Vardhana Murdhadhwaja Krishna Kalaratrirbhayankari॥

Devotees should also offer flower, kumkum, role to the idol of Goddess Kaalratri and they should lit an oil lamp in front of her to appease her.

History of Maa Kaalratri

According to Hindu mythology, Maa Parvati took the avatar of Goddess Kaalratri to kill the demons-- Shumbh Nishumbh and Raktbeej. By taking the fierce avatar, she killed three of them. However, when Ratbeej was killed, his blood produced more Raktbeej and to stop him, Maa Kaalratri drank all the blood, so that Raktbeej can be killed.

