New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri is underway. In this festival, people worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga. On the fifth day of Navratri, the devotees worship Goddess Skandmata. According to the pictorial description, Goddess Skandmata has four arms and she carries a lotus flower in one hand.

On this auspicious day, the devotees offer milk, flowers, and fruits to the idol of Goddess Skandmata. To pay ode to one of the avatars of Goddess Durga, devotees also chant mantras and they offer aarti at the end of the day.

Ahead of the special day of Goddess Skandmata, here are some wishes, quotes, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status that you can share with your friends and family:

Chaitra Navratri Skandmata Wishes:

*Ruthi hai to manaa lenge

paas apne bulaa lenge,

maiya hai vo dil ki bholi

baaton men use rijhaa lenge,

Navratri 2021 ki hardik Shubhkamnaye

*May the great goddess Maa Durga provide you the strength, wisdom and courage to overcome all obstacles in life. Have an auspicious Navratri.

*May the nine avatars of Maa Durga bless you with nine qualities-power, happiness, humanity, peace, knowledge, devotion, name, fame and health. Jai Mata Di

*This Navratri, I remember all the moments that we have spent together,

As they stay in my heart forever!

I pray to Mata Rani to bless you more than ever,

As this Navratri is very special!

*Happy Navratri to you and your family! Today I wish to Goddess Shakti to take away all your troubles and sorrows. I hope your life is filled with all the nine shades of happiness. I pray to Mata Rani to make all your wishes come true. God bless you! Jai Mata Di!

*jo bhi jaataa hai maan ke dvaar

maan bharti hai jholi khaali

maan vipdaa mitaane vaali

maan sankat harne vaali…

Happy Navratri 2021

*Navratri is a time to share and care. Wish you glorious days ahead. Happy Navratri 2020 and hope we emerge stronger from the pandemic

*May this Navratri bring happiness in your life. May hatred be far apart from your life. Happy Navratri.

*May you have a very Happy Navratri. I hope you have the best pooja and celebrations in life this year.

*Happy Navratri to all the devotees of the divine goddess!

May you be blessed with wisdom, fortune and fame this Navratri!

Chaitra Navratri Skandmata Quotes:

*khushi aap sabko etni mile

kabhi naa ho dukhon kaa saamnaa,

yahi hai hamaari taraf se

aapko Navratri ki shubhkaamnaa…

chaitra Navratri ki paavan Shubhkamnaye

*Light the brightest diyas you have!

Play sangeet that is divine!

Decorate your homes with flowers and scents!

Make the yummiest of meals and delicacies

Dress up to celebrate the arrival of Mata Rani in our humble abodes!

Dance, enjoy and celebrate!

It is the time to revel in mirth & merrymaking!

I wish you and your family a very happy, blissful and glorious Navratri!

*May Maa Durga shower you and your family with all her 9 swaroopa:

Name

Fame

Health

Wealth

Happiness

Humanity

Education

Bhakti (Devotion)

Shakti (Power)

* "Navratri ke pavan utsav par aapke ghar Durga ji ka agaman ho, aapke ghar mein sukh aur samruddhi ka vaas ho, yehi humari manokamna hai"

* "Goddess Skandmata brings opportunities and prosperity in our lives."

* "Jagat paalan haar hai Maa,mukti ka dham hai Maa. hamari bakti ke adhar hai Maa,ham sab ki raksha ki avatar hai Maa."

We are wishing the readers of Jagran English a very Happy Chaitra Navratri 2021.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma