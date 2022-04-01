New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Navratri is one of the most important festivals observed by the Hindu community. The festival marks the triumph of Maa Durga over a demon named Mahishasura. Navratri as the name suggests is a 9 days festival. During these 9 days, devotees observe fast and worship Maa Durga and all her different avatars. Navratri falls twice a year, and this time people will celebrate Chaitra Navratri. Chaitra Navratri is celebrated when spring ends, and summer begins.

Chaitra Navratri is all set to begin on Saturday (April 2) and will be celebrated till April 10. Throughout these 10 days people worship nine avatars of Maa Durag including Maa Shailputri, Brahmaachaareenee, Chandraghanta, Kushmaanda, Skandmaata, Kaatyaayeenee, Kaalraatree, Mahagauri, and Sidhidaatree.

As the festival is around the corner, here we have brought you wishes, quotes, messages, and images to share with your friends and family. Also, you can use them as your Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram status.

Happy Chaitra Navratri Wishes 2022

“Wishing a very Happy Chaitra Navratri to you. May Maa Durga is always there to impart you with great strength to fight all your challenges.”

“On the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, I wish the Goddess Durga is there to shower her blessings and love on your and your family. A very Happy Chaitra Navratri to you.”

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022 Images

“May the celebrations of Chaitra Navratri surround you with positivity and bring you immense joy. Wishing a blessed Chaitra Navratri 2022 to you.”

“May Maa Durga is there is to empower you with strength to face difficulties and problems in life and emerge winner. Happy Chaitra Navratri to you.”

“Warm wishes on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri to you. May this auspicious occasion bring into your life prosperity, happiness and success.”

Happy Navratri Wishes Images

“On the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, I wish that each and every day of your live is blessed by the nine Goddesses. Happy Chaitra Navratri to you.”

“Wishing a very Happy Chaitra Navratri to you and your loved ones. Let us celebrate this auspicious occasion by celebrating the blessings of Goddesses on us.”

“On the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, let us thank all the Goddesses for their love and their blessings. Warm greetings on this auspicious occasion to all.”

Happy Chaitra Navratri Messages 2022

“On the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, may all your problems tone down and all your opportunities brighten up.”

“Happy Chaitra Navratri to everyone. May this occasion mark a cheerful beginning to the upcoming year.”

May all the Devis are always there to empower us with the strength to face the challenges in our lives. Warm greetings on Chaitra Navratri to all.

The occasion of Chaitra Navratri reminds us of all the blessings our Goddesses shower on us. Warm greetings to everyone on this auspicious occasion.

Happy Navratri Images 2022

On the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, let us celebrate the power and courage, glory and prosperity that all the nine Goddesses have empowered us with.

May you are blessed with good health and great fortune, amazing success and fantastic life. Warm wishes on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri.

May the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri put an end to all the problems and negativities that surround you. Warm wishes on Chaitra Navratri.

May Maa Durga is always there to bless you with all the strength you need to make your dreams come true. Happy Chaitra Navratri to you.

On the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, I pray that Maa Durga is always there by your side to guide you and keep you protected from all the negativities around you. Happy Chaitra Navratri.

Wishing a very Happy Chaitra Navratri to everyone. May Goddess Durga shower her love and blessings on you and your family.

Happy Chaitra Navratri Images 2022

May you are always blessed with the prosperity and success in your life with the blessings of Durga Mata….. Happy Chaitra Navratri to you!!!

I wish the best of fortune, the best of health and the best of life for you…. I wish the choicest blessings of Durga Maa….. Wishing a very Happy Chaitra Navratri.

On the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri, I want to send you warm greetings for a happy, healthy and blessed life.

I wish that Maa Durga is always there to bless you with her love and guide you towards the right path to always embrace success and happiness in life…. Happy Chaitra Navratri.

Happy Chaitra Navratri Quotes Images

May Maa Durga help you find solutions to all your problems, answers to all your questions…. Wishing a blessed and beautiful Chaitra Navratri.

I wish that the Chaitra Navratri is full of celebrations and festivities for you….. May you enjoy this occasion with your loved ones.

A wonderful collection of Happy Navratri greetings to share with your family and friends in this month of Chaitra. Send you best wishes with newest Chaitra Navratri wishes 2022.

Sending warm greetings on Chaitra Navratri to you and your family….. May Maa Durga bring along a happy and peaceful life for you.

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022 Quotes

Maa Shakti ka vaas ho, Sankton ka naash ho, Har ghar me sukh-shaanti ka vaas ho, Jai Mata Di! Happy Navratri!

Kabhi Na Ho Dukhon Ka Samna, Pag Pag Maa Durga Ka Aashirwad Mile, Navratri Ki Aapko Dheron Shubh Kamnayein. Shubh Navratri

Maa Ka Tyohaar Aaaya Hai, Anginat Khushiyan Laya Hai, Har Manokamna Poori Ho Aapki, Vardaani Ka Ashish Chhaaya Hai. Shubh Navratri.

There's something magical about this festival. It transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary, darkness into light and agony into ecstasy. Happy Navratri.

Happy Chaitra Navratri Whatsapp Images

This Chaitra Navratri, let us do all we can to empower ourselves and connect with our souls.

May there be only peace and happiness in the world. Happy Chaitra Navratri.

Find the Durga within you, this Chaitra Navratri.

Experience the mystical beauty of Maa Durga and feel her divine presence. Here's wishing you and your family a very Happy Navratri.

May there be no agony, miseries or sorrows. May Goddess Durga bless us all with her choicest blessings.

Maa Durga brings along with her unparalleled energy, happiness and joy. A Happy Navratri to you and your family.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen