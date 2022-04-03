New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Chaitra Navratri has finally started on April 2 this year with great zeal and pomp. People in India during Navratri observe fast and worship the goddess Durga. Navratri is a 9 days festival, and each day of the festival is dedicated to a specific colour. April 4 will mark the third day of the festival. During these 9 days, people worship 9 different avatars of the goddess Durga.

According to the website, Drik Panchang, the third day of the festival is dedicated to the colour white. White is the symbol of peace and soothness. If you are wondering what to wear on day 3rd of Navratri, then here we bring you some celebrities-inspired outfits you can consider wearing on the 3rd day of Chaitra Navratri.

Alia Bhatt

A white saree with a golden border can never go wrong when it comes to showing elegance. Just like Alia, you can also opt for a white saree with golden borders. You can accessorise the look with heavy jhumka and can also use a bold lip shade to enhance the look.

Sara Ali Khan

Why not go for an embroidered white suit. This is one of the simple yet elegant outfit ideas one can choose for day 3 of Chaitra Navratri. You can also add on some oxidized silver jewellery and go for light makeup to keep it simple yet beautiful.

Anushka Sharma

Yes, if you feel too fancy on day 3 of Navratri then why not go for an Anarkali embroidered suit just like Anushka Sharma's suit. You can add heavy golden jhumkas and can leave your hair open.

Katrina Kaif

Add that hint of modern style to your lengha by having a wrap top above your lengha just like Katrina. You can opt for heavy eye makeup and go for subtle lips. Accessories your look by adding junk American diamond jewellery.

Mrunal Thakur

You can take inspiration from Mrunal Thakur to add a hint of blue to your saree. One can opt for a white saree with colourful embroidery on it, and can opt for a different colour blouse to compliment the look. You can keep your make-up subtle and can add your favourite jewellery to make them look glamorous.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen