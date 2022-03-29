New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chaitra Navratri 2022 is a nine-day-long festival that is celebrated with full frevour and excitement in India. The auspicious festival of Navratri is celebrated twice every year. It begins on the first day of the Hindu month (lunar-solar calendar) Chaitra, from which the festival acquires its name. The auspicious festival is first celebrated in the month of March-April and is known as Chaitra Navratri and Vasant Navratri as it falls during the spring season. This year the festival will commence on April 2nd and will continue till April 11.

During this holy period, devotees worship Goddess Durga and her 9 different forms and seek protection from evil. Meanwhile, the other Navratri is usually observed in October-November or the Autumn season is known as Sharad Navratri.

Chaitra Navratri 2022: Important Dates

April 2 Day 1-Partipada

April 3 Day 2 - Dwitiya

April 4 Day 3 - Tritiya

April 5 Day 4- Chaturthi

April 6 Day 5- Panchami

April 7 Day 6 - Shashti

April 8 Day 7- Saptami

April 9 Day 8 - Ashtami

April 10 Day 9 - Navami

April 11 Day 10 - Dashami

Chaitra Navratri 2022: Shubh Muhurat

The muhurat of Chaitra Navratri is from 6.22 a.m. to 8.31 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Nine Avatars of Goddess Durga

Shailputri

Brahmacharini

Chandraghanta

Kushmanda

Skandmata

Katyayani

Kaalratri

Mahagauri

Siddhidatri

Significance and Importance of Chaitra Navaratri 2022:

The festival is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil. Chaitra Navratri 2022 is also celebrated to mark the day when the world came into existence. During this period, devotees observe fast for nine days and stay awake at night for bhajans and kirtans dedicated to Goddess Durga

The first day of Chaitra Navratri falls during the full moon phase, which is known as the Shukla Paksha phase. Different states recognise the festival with different names. In Maharashtra, the first day of Chaitra Navratri is known as Gudi Padwa, while in Kashmir, the Chaitra Navratri is known as Navreh

Posted By: Ashita Singh