New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day festival in which the devotees worship the nine avatars of Maa Durga. This year, the auspicious festival commenced on April 2 and will end on April 11. Also known as Vasant Navratri and Rama Navratri, Chaitra Navratri falls in the month of March or April.

Chaitra Navratri 2022: Ashtami Date and Time

On the 8th Day of Chaitra Navratri, Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped. This year, Ashtami falls on April 9, 2022. According to the Hindu mythologies, Goddess Shailputri at the age of sixteen was extremely beautiful and was blessed with a fair complexion. Due to this, she was known as Goddess Mahagauri. She is compared with the conch, the moon and the white flower of Kunda. Goddess Mahagauri is depicted with four hands. She carries Trishul in one right hand and keeps the second right hand in Abhaya Mudra.

According to Drik Panchang,

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 11:05 PM on Apr 08, 2022

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 01:23 AM on Apr 10, 2022

Sandhi Puja is done on the eighth day of Navratri. This year the timings begin from 12:59 AM, on April 10 and end at 01:47 AM on April 10. Sandhi Puja has special significance during Navratri Puja. It is done at the juncture when Ashtami Tithi ends and Navami Tithi starts.

Ram Navami 2022: Date and Time

This year, Ram Navami falls on April 10, 2022. Lord Rama was born on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. Each year this day is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Rama.

According to drik panchang,

Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat - 11:07 AM to 01:40 PM

Navami Tithi Begins - 01:23 AM on Apr 10, 2022

Navami Tithi Ends - 03:15 AM on Apr 11, 2022

On the ninth day of Navratri, Goddess Siddhidharti is worshipped. Siddhidhatri-Siddhi means meditative ability and Dhatri means giver.

Devotees perform a ritual called Kanya Puja on Ashtami or Navami. Firstly, the devotees wash the feet of the nine little girls and then offer them food which is called Kanya-prasadam. The prasad usually consists of Kale chane (black bengal gram), suji (semolina) ka halwa and poori.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav