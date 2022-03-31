New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri 2022 is around the corner and people have already started preparing for it. It is one of the most auspicious festivals for all Hindus, as it is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine forms, namely Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. This year, the auspicious 9-day period will start on April 2nd and end on April 11, 2022.

Chaitra Navratri falls during the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra and it is also called Vasant Navratri is observed on the first day of the Hindu New Year. During this auspicious period devotees organises jaagran or jagraate to appease Goddess Durga. To make these auspicious festival days even more special here we are with a list of bhajans dedicated to Maa Durga that will help you attain peace and positivity.

Na Main Maangu Sona Devi Bhajan By Anuradha Paudwal

Aaja Maa Tenu Akhiyan Udeek Diyan by ANURADHA PAUDWAL

Tere Naam Ke Tarane by SHIV BHARDWAJ

Maa Sun Le Pukaar by Gulshan Kumar, Babla Mehta

Maiya Ka Chola Hai Rangla By Lakhbir Singh Lakkha

This year the nine-day long auspicious period will end on April 10, followed by Dashmi on April 11. The very festival is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil and it also marks when the world came into existence. Different states recognise the festival with different names. In Maharashtra, the first day of Chaitra Navratri is known as Gudi Padwa, while in Kashmir, the Chaitra Navratri is known as Navreh.

Posted By: Ashita Singh