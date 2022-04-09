New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day festival that falls in the month of March or April. This year, the auspicious festival commenced on April 2 and will end on April 11. On the ninth day of Navratri, Goddess Siddhidharti is worshipped. Siddhidhatri-Siddhi means meditative ability and Dhatri means giver. Moreover, Ram Navami is also celebrated on the ninth day.

According to the website, Drik Panchang, each day of Navratri has a colour denoted to it, and the ninth day is denoted by the purple colour. Purple colour is associated with luxury, grandeur and nobility. Worshipping Navdurga wearing purple bestows devotees with opulence and richness. Here are some celebrities inspired outfits you can wear on this Chaitra Navratri.

Alia Bhatt

Alia looks beautiful in this simple yet elegant purple lehenga. The golden border adds more charm to the lehenga. Moreover, Alia chose to keep her makeup look natural and paired the outfit with bindi and jhumkaas.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

You cannot go wrong with a simple yet stylish suit on Navratri. Nushrratt looks stunning in this suit with golden embroidery on it. She decided to pair the look with jhumkaas.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Sequin sarees are trending nowadays as these sarees add glamour to your look without even trying. Tamannaah wore this saree with a choker and kept her makeup look simple.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor slays this classic silk Banarasi saree. The saree has some shades of pink, red and green as well. She paired the look with a gold necklace and earrings and a gajra.

Diana Penty

Diana Penty looks magical in this lehenga. The lehenga has embroidery all over it. The different colours on the lehenga give it a royal look. She paired the outfit with a heavy necklace and earrings.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit looks like a dream in this stunning lehenga. The blue embroidery on the skirt looks gorgeous. The colourful embroidery on the dupatta adds more beauty to the outfit. She sported a heavy necklace and hoop earrings with the outfit.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav