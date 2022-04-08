New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: This year, Chaitra Navratri began on April 2. The auspicious festival is a nine-day festival, and during these nine days, people worship Maa Durga and her nine avatars. On the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri, people worship Goddess Mahagauri.

According to the website, Drik Panchang, each day of Navratri has a colour denoted to it, and the eighth day is denoted by peacock green colour. Peacock Green implies uniqueness and individuality. This colour exudes the qualities associated with both Blue and Green colour such as compassion and freshness. Here are some celebrities inspired outfits you can wear on this Chaitra Navratri.

Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta shines in its stunning peacock green lehenga. The off shoulder blouse adds more glamour to the look and she paired it with a choker and earrings.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon looks absolutely beautiful in the lehenga. The embroidery on the lehenga adds more beauty to the outfit. You can pair the outfit with a necklace and earrings.

Alia Bhatt

This stunning ruffle saree worn by Alia Bhatt is designed by Sabyasachi. You can pair the lehenga with heavy jhumkaas.

Alia Bhatt

Alia proves that she can slay any outfit. She wore this beautiful silk saree during the promotion of Gangubai Kathiwadi. She completed the look by pairing the saree with gajra and earrings.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty slays this fusion of saree and gown. The detailing and embroidery on the saree add more charm to the outfit.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon looks gorgeous in this beautiful gown saree. The golden design on the outfit adds more beauty to the outfit. She completed the look by pairing the saree with jhumkaas.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav