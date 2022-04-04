New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chaitra Navratri 2022 is a nine-day-long festival where people observe fast and worship the nine avatars of Goddess Durga. Tomorrow is the fourth day of Chaitra Navratri. On the fourth day of this auspicious festival, Maa Kushmunda is worshipped.

According to the website, drik panchang, each day of Navratri has a colour denoted to it, and the fourth day is denoted by red colour. Red symbolizes passion and love and is also the most preferred colour of Chunri that is offered to the Goddess. This colour fills the person with vigour and vitality. Here are some celebrities inspired outfits you can wear on this Chaitra Navratri.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan looks stunning in this simple yet elegant red saree designed by Manish Malhotra. She completed the look by pairing the saree with jhumkaas.

Janhvi Kapoor

The red beads embroidered in this red saree add more beauty to it. Janhvi Kapoor did not wear any accessories with this outfit and kept the make-up look natural because the charm of this saree speaks for itself.

Shilpa Shetty

This other saree designed by Manish Malhotra adds glamour to your traditional saree. Shilpa Shetty looks stunning in the sparkly sequin saree and the cape sleeve blouse adds more drama to the look.

Sonam Kapoor

You can never go wrong with a simple red suit. Sonam Kapoor looks beautiful in the red kurta paired with a red palazzo. The golden border adds more charm to the outfit. You can pair the outfit with big golden jhumkaas and kolhapuri shoes.

Alia Bhatt

Give a modern twist to your traditional outfit just like Alia Bhatt. This dress is designed by Sabyasachi and one side off-shoulder gives the modern look to the outfit. The polka dots on the dress with a traditional border design gives more glamour.

