New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chaitra Navratri 2022 is a nine-day-long festival that begins on the first day of the Hindu month (lunar-solar calendar) Chaitra. Each day of this festival is dedicated to the nine avatars of Maa Durga. Tomorrow is the second day of Chaitra Navratri. On the second day of this auspicious festival, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped.

According to the website, drik panchang, each day of Navratri has a colour denoted to it, and the second day is denoted by orange colour. This colour is full of positive energy and keeps the person upbeat. Here are some celebrities inspired outfits you can wear on this Chaitra Navratri.

Shraddha Kapoor

Go for a simple orange suit just like Shraddha Kapoor. This simple yet elegant look can never go wrong. Complete the look by pairing the outfit with jhumkaas.

Pooja Hegde

This outfit worn by Pooja Hegde adds a modern twist to your traditional saree. The ruffle saree looks stunning and adds glam to your look. You can pair the outfit with jhumkaas and a few bangles just like Pooja.

Sonali Bendre

Add some more colours to your orange outfit just like Sonali Bendre. The pink colour border and dupatta add more beauty to this orange outfit.

Sara Ali Khan

Traditional artwork like Bhandani will always be in fashion. You wear this beautiful yet simple saree on Navratri and complete your look by sporting some bangles and bindi.

Hina Khan

Lehenga will always look gorgeous whether at a wedding or at any festival. You can wear this simple lehenga with a heavy dupatta to add more charm to your look. Pair the lehenga with a choker necklace and a mangtika.

Shilpa Shetty

This look is different from your traditional approach to the Navratri outfits. Polka dots on the dress add charm and the puffed sleeves give it glamourous touch.

