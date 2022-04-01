New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chaitra Navratri 2022 is a nine-day-long festival that begins on the first day of the Hindu month (lunar-solar calendar) Chaitra. That is why it is called Chaitra Navratri. The auspicious festival is also known as Vasant Navratri as it falls during the spring season. This year, the festival will commence on April 2nd and will continue till April 11.

On the first day of Chaitra Navratri, Maa Shailputri is worshipped. According to the website, drik panchang, each day of Navratri has a colour denoted to it, and the first day is denoted with a grey colour. Grey colour represents balanced emotions and keeps the person down-to-earth. Here are some celebrities inspired outfits you can wear on this Chaitra Navratri.





Janhvi Kapoor

This stunning grey outfit is designed by the ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra and styled by Tanya Ghavri. Janhvi Kapoor looks absolutely gorgeous in this lehenga and she chose to wear minimalistic jewellery with the outfit.





Madhuri Dixit

Wear this beautiful saree to make your day bright and you can pair this look with statement accessories and footwear. This shade of grey is your go-to look for the festival of Navratri.





Mouni Roy

Style this sparkly saree with a minimalistic look just like Mouni Roy. This gorgeous saree is enough to complete your look, but you can go for smoky eye make-up look to add more drama to the outfit.





Shilpa Shetty

This saree gives a modern twist to your traditional saree look. Shilpa's look is simple yet elegant. This Navratri adds a bit of patchwork to your outfit with printed work in a grey colour. Compliment your look with hand accessories and big jhumkas.





Shraddha Kapoor

Shararas are in trend these days. Shraddha looks beautiful in this outfit designed by Tarun Tahiliani. You can choose a grey colour sharara like Shraddha Kapoor and add a bit of glam to your look by adding big earrings and smoky eyes.

