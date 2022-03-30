Publish Date: Wed, 30 Mar 2022 05:54 PM IST
New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chaitra Navratri 2022 is a nine-day-long festival, and this year it will commence on April 2 and will continue till April 11. It begins on the first day of the Hindu month (lunar-solar calendar) Chaitra. The festival falls during the spring season and is first celebrated in the month of March-April. That's why it is known as Chaitra Navratri and Vasant Navratri. There are a few rules which devotees follow while worshipping Maa Durga during the festival.
Dos During Chaitra Navratri
- Do Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana on the first day of Navratri. It is one of the most important rituals of the festival that should be done while Pratipada is prevailing.
- Light an Akhand Deepak on all days of Navratri. Otherwise, you can also perform aarti in the morning and evening every day till the festival concludes.
- Doing the paath of Durga Chalisa and Durga Saptasati is also advised on all days of Navratri.
- It is advised to wear red clothes during puja.
Don'ts During Chaitra Navratri
- Garlic and onion should be avoided during these nine days.
- Those fasting on Chaitra Navratri, should not consume non-veg food.
- Alcohol and smoking should also be avoided during the Navratri.
- People observing fast during Navratri should avoid using leather-made products like belts, shoes and wallets.
- The house should not be left empty, and someone should be present to make sure that the Akhand Jyoti is always lit.
- Do not get your hair cut or shaved during Navratri celebrations.
- As per Vishnu Puran, one should avoid sleeping in the afternoon when observing Navratri fast. It is a common belief that all the good karma attained from fasting goes null and void by sleeping in the afternoon.
- Fasting during Navratri is a common ritual, but one should not starve himself as it will have an impact on health. It is advisable to take small meals across the day.
Posted By: Simran Srivastav