New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chaitra Navratri 2022 is a nine-day-long festival, and this year it will commence on April 2 and will continue till April 11. It begins on the first day of the Hindu month (lunar-solar calendar) Chaitra. The festival falls during the spring season and is first celebrated in the month of March-April. That's why it is known as Chaitra Navratri and Vasant Navratri. There are a few rules which devotees follow while worshipping Maa Durga during the festival.



Dos During Chaitra Navratri

Do Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana on the first day of Navratri. It is one of the most important rituals of the festival that should be done while Pratipada is prevailing.

Light an Akhand Deepak on all days of Navratri. Otherwise, you can also perform aarti in the morning and evening every day till the festival concludes.

Doing the paath of Durga Chalisa and Durga Saptasati is also advised on all days of Navratri.

It is advised to wear red clothes during puja.

Don'ts During Chaitra Navratri

Garlic and onion should be avoided during these nine days.

Those fasting on Chaitra Navratri, should not consume non-veg food.

Alcohol and smoking should also be avoided during the Navratri.

People observing fast during Navratri should avoid using leather-made products like belts, shoes and wallets.

The house should not be left empty, and someone should be present to make sure that the Akhand Jyoti is always lit.

Do not get your hair cut or shaved during Navratri celebrations.

As per Vishnu Puran, one should avoid sleeping in the afternoon when observing Navratri fast. It is a common belief that all the good karma attained from fasting goes null and void by sleeping in the afternoon.

Fasting during Navratri is a common ritual, but one should not starve himself as it will have an impact on health. It is advisable to take small meals across the day.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav