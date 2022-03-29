New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasant Navratri, is a nine-day festival that starts on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar which falls in March or April. Chaitra is the first month of the Hindu lunar calendar and that’s why this Navratri is called Chaitra Navratri. It is also known as Rama Navratri, as Rama Navami, the birthday of Lord Rama usually falls on the ninth day during Navratri festivity. Learn about the dates and significance of this nine-day festival.

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Date:

This year Goddess Durga festival will commence on April 2, 2022, and will conclude on April 11, 2022.

Chaitra Navratri Calendar 2022

Day 1: Shailaputri Puja

Date: April 2, 2022

The first day of Chaitra Navratri is also known as Pratipada. On this day, devotees worship an incarnation of Goddess Parvati named Shailputri. On this day, several devotees place Kalash in their homes. Her deity has a half-moon on her forehead and holds a trident in her right hand and a lotus flower in her left hand.

Day 2: Brahmacharini Puja

Date: April 3, 2022

Goddess Brahmacharini, an incarnation of Goddess Paravati, is worshipped on the second day of the holy festival. Devi Brahmacharini is known for her pure and sincere devotion and determination.

Day 3: Chandraghanta Puja

Date: April 4, 2022

On the third day of Chaitra Navratri, Goddess Chandraghanta is worshipped. She rides on a tiger and there is a crescent moon decorating her forehead. The name Chandraghanta means the one with a moon on her forehead.

Day 4: Kushmanda Puja

Date: April 5, 2022

Goddess Kushmanda is worshipped on the fourth day, and she is known for vegetation on earth. This form of Goddess Durga rides on a lion and has eight hands with seven deadly weapons in addition to a rosary.

Day 5: Skandamata Puja

Date: April 6, 2022

On the fifth day, devotees worship Goddess Skandamata, a symbol of the strength of a mother when her child is confronted with danger. According to Hindu scriptures, Maa Skandamata is the mother of Lord Kartikeya. She is a four-armed deity who carries a lotus in two of her arms with a sacred Kamandalu and a bell in the other two.

Day 6: Katyayani Puja

Date: April 7, 2022

An incarnation of Durga, Goddess Katyayani is worshipped on the sixth day of the holy festival. According to Hindu mythology, Maa Parvati took the form of Katyayani to annihilate the demon Mahishasura.

Day 7: Kalaratri Puja

Date: April 8, 2022

Goddess Kalaratri is believed to be the fiercest and most violent appearance of Goddess Durga who is worshipped on the seventh day of Navratri.

Day 8: Mahagauri Puja

Date: April 9, 2022

It is considered the most auspicious time during the whole Durga Puja. Mata Mahagauri symbolises purity, peace, and serenity. Goddess Durga’s ardent devotees observe a fast on Mahashtami to seek her blessings.

Day 9: Siddhidatri Puja and Ram Navami

Date: April 10, 2022

Goddess Siddhidatri is worshipped on the final day i.e. ninth day of Navratri. Siddhdatri-Siddhi means meditative ability and Dhatri means giver. Kanya puja is also performed on Ram Navami. Firstly, the devotees wash the feet of the nine little girls then offer them food which is called Kanya-prasadam.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav