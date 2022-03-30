New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day festival that starts on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar which falls in March or April. This auspicious festival is called Rama Navratri, as Rama Navami, the birthday of Lord Rama usually falls on the ninth day during Navratri festivity. It is also known as Vasant Navratri. All nine days during Navratri are dedicated to nine forms of Goddess Shakti. Here, learn about 9 forms of Durga worshipped on Navratri.

Maa Shailputri

Goddess Shailputri is worshipped on the first day of Navratri. Goddess Parvati took birth as the daughter of Lord Himalaya. Shail means the mountain and that's why Goddess is known as Shailputri, the daughter of the mountain. She is depicted with two hands and carries Trishul in the right hand and the lotus flower in the left hand.

Maa Brahmcharini

On the second day of Navratri, Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped. It is also believed that Lord Mangal, the provider of all fortunes, is governed by Goddess Brahmacharini. She is depicted to have two hands, and she carries Jap Mala in the right hand and Kamandal in the left hand.

Maa Chandraghanta

Goddess Chandraghanta is worshipped on the third day of Navratri. She mounts on the tigress and wears the semi-circular moon (Chandra) on her forehead. The half-moon on her forehead looks like the bell (Ghanta) and because of that, she is called Chandra-Ghanta.

Maa Kushmanda

Goddess Kushmanda is worshipped on the fourth day of Navratri. She has eight hands, and because of that, she is also known as Ashtabhuja Devi. The goddess has the power and capability to live inside the Sun. The glow and radiance of her body are as luminous as that of the Sun.

Maa Skandmata

Goddess Skandamata is worshipped on the fifth day of Navratri. She is depicted with four hands and carries lotus flowers in her upper two hands. She holds baby Murugan, also known as Kartikeya, in one of her right hands and keeps the other right hand in Abhaya Mudra.

Maa Katyayani

Goddess Katyayani is worshipped on the sixth day of Navratri. She rides on a lion and is depicted with four hands. She carries a lotus flower and sword in her left hand and keeps her right hand in Abhaya and Varada Mudras.

Maa Kaalratri

Goddess Kalaratri is worshipped on the seventh day of Navratri. She has a dark black complexion and rides on a donkey. Because of her auspicious power within her ferocious form Goddess Kaalratri is also known as Goddess Shubhankari.

Maa Mahagauri

According to Hindu mythologies, the Goddess Shailputri at the age of sixteen was extremely beautiful and was blessed with a fair complexion. That's why she is known as Goddess Mahagauri. Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped on the eighth day of Navratri. She adorns white clothes only, and due to that, she is also known as Shwetambardhara.

Maa Siddhidatri

Goddess Siddhidatri is worshipped on the final day i.e. ninth day of Navratri. Siddhdatri-Siddhi means meditative ability and Dhatri means giver. This form is of ardhnarishwar as she appeared from the left half of Lord Shiva. With four hands, the Goddess Siddhidatri sits on a lotus.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav