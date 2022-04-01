New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri 2022 will start tomorrow and the devotees have already started preparing for it. The festival falls during the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra and it is also called Vasant Navratri is observed on the first day of the Hindu New Year. It is called Rama Navratri, as Rama Navami, the birthday of Lord Rama usually falls on the ninth day during Navratri festivity. This year, the 9-day period festival will start on April 2nd and end on April 11, 2022.

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Date and auspicious timings of Kalash Sthapna:

According to Drik Panchang, Pratipada Tithi will begin at 11:53 AM on Apr 01, 2022, and will end at 11:58 AM on Apr 02, 2022.

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 11:53 AM on Apr 01, 2022

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 11:58 AM on Apr 02, 2022

Kalash Sthapna will take place on the first day of Chaitra Navratri, that is April 2, and Kalash Sthapana should be done within the shubh muhurat. Also known as Ghatasthapana, it is one of the significant rituals during Navratri and marks the beginning of nine days of festivity. The first day is dedicated to the Maa Shailputri.

Here are the things you need for doing Kalash Sthapna at home:

Kalash (avoid plastic and steel Kalash)

Brown coconut with its husk

Mango leaves

Kumkum, Haldi, Chandan

Rice (Akshat)

Water

A piece of new cloth

Wheat Jaw





Chaitra Navratri 2022 Kalash Sthapna Vidhi:

Choose a place for Kalash Sthapana in the east or north direction at the place of worship.

Clean, the puja area properly.

First, take Kalash and put soil in the vessel.

Now plant Jaw in the soil and sprinkle some water.

Make a Swastik on the vessel, place coconut and decorate it with mango leaves.

Also tie Kalawa around the coconut.





Chaitra Navratri 2022 Puja Vidhi:

When you start the puja, first worship Lord Ganesha. Then worship Goddess Gurga and Shailputri by chanting mantras. Read Durga Chalisa and complete it within nine days of the festival. Offer clove and cardamom to the Goddess for prasad. Also, offer red dupatta, kajal, bindi, sindoor, mirror, rings, comb, lipstick, bangles and other beauty items to the Goddess. Conclude the puja by singing Aarti and distributing the prasad every day.

