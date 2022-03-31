New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Navratri is one of the most important and auspicious festivals for Hindus, and Chaitra Navratri is just around the corner. People during these days celebrate the mighty valour of Goddess Durga and all her different avatars. Navratri falls twice a year, once during Spring and the other during Autumn. This year, the festival will begin on 2nd April 2022 and will end on 11th April 2022.

During this time, people observe fast and are allowed to have only specific kinds of ingredients and foods. So, to observe fast in a healthy way, we bring you some Navratri-special recipes to make sure that you are not low on energy.

1. Shakarkandi Chaat

Shakarkandi or sweet potatoes are one of the highest sources of nutrients, including minerals, vitamins, and fiber. These nutrients help to maintain the energy level of a person during a fast.

The Shakarkandi Chaat gives a tangy and sweet taste. For this recipe you will need:

1/2 Kg Shakarkandi (peeled & cubed), boiled

1 tbsp Chaat masala

1 tbsp Chilli powder

1 tbsp Cumin seeds (powdered), roasted

1 tbsp Rock salt (sendha namak)to taste

Lemon juice

2-3 Green chillies, finely chopped

Cubed cucumber and apples (optional)

To garnish Coriander leaves, chopped

In order to make the Shakarkandi Chaat, one needs to mix all the ingredients and add spices according to their taste.

2. Sabudana Khichdi

The Sabudana Khichdi is made up of sago or sabudana and has light spices in it. This recipe is often made during the time of Navratri or Janmashtami when people observe fast.

Ingredients of Sabudana Khichdi

1 cup sabudana (sago)

1/2 cup peanut (shelled and coarsely pounded), roasted

2 tbsp ghee

1 tsp zeera (cumin seeds)

3-4 Sabtu Lal Mirch (whole dried red pepper)

1 sprig kadhi patta (curry leaves)

2 tsp sendha namak (white rock salt)

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tbsp hara dhania (coriander leaves)

1 tsp green chillies, chopped

1 tbsp lemon juice

How to Make Sabudana Khichdi

First, you have to wash the sabudana till the water is clear. Later soak the sabudana in water to about 3 cm/ 1 1/2" above it, for about an hour.

Now drain the sabudana in a colander and spread it on a thick cloth, and leave it for an hour.

Once the water is drained out completely, mix sabudana, peanuts, salt, and chilli powder very well, in the mixture

Now, you have to heat the ghee in a pan and add zeera, lal mirch, and kadhi patta. When this mixture changes colour and darkens, then add the sabudana mixture and keep the heat on low flame and cook nicely.

Once cooked, take the pan out of the heat and add the lemon juice and mix well.

Your Sabudana Khichdi is done, you can garner it with chopped coriander leaves and chilies and serve it hot.

3. Banana Walnut Lassi

A creamy yogurt drink with walnuts, banana lassi will not only keep one's stomach full but also give a delicious taste to your taste buds.

Ingredients of Banana Walnut Lassi

1 cup Low fat yogurt

1/2 Banana

3-4 Walnuts (or include Brazil nuts, hazelnuts, almonds, and pine nuts)

1 tsp Seeds (mix of flax seeds and sesame seeds)

1-2 tsp Honey

How to Make Banana Walnut Lassi

First, pour the yogurt into a processor and blend well, add flaxseed, sesame seeds, walnuts, honey, and bananas.

Now blend the entire mixture well

Your Banana Walnut Lassi is done, and now you can transfer it into a glass

4. Paneer Bhurji

Paneer is one of the most common food items which is filled with proteins. With this no-onion, no-garlic dish, you still can make Paneer Bhurji licious just by adding Maggi masala and cheese to your Paneer Bhurji recipe.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen