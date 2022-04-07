New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Navratri is one of the most auspicious festivals of the Hindu community. The festival falls twice a year, and this Navratri is known as Chaitra Navratri, which marks the end of the spring season and the beginning of the summer season. Navratri is a nine-day festival, and during these nine days, people observe fast and worship Goddess Durga and her nine avatars. Day 7th of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Kalaratri.

People worship Maa Kalaratri on day 7th of Navratri. She has a dark black complexion and rides on a donkey. Because of her auspicious power within her ferocious form Goddess Kalaratri is also known as Goddess Shubhankari. The Goddess is described to be four-handed, with her right hands being in Abhaya and Varada Mudra. On one hand, Maa Kalaratri is shown carrying a sword, whereas on another she has a deadly iron hook.

As per Hindu beliefs, people consider Maa Kalaratri as the destroyer of darkness and evil. The name of the Goddess is made with two words: Kal meaning time, and Ratri, or night.

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 6: Goddess Kalaratri Puja Shubh Muhurat

Brahma Muhurt -- 04:33 AM to 05:18 AM

Sunrise time -- 6:04 AM

Sunset time -- 6:43 PM

Maa Kalaratri Puja Vidhi

On the 7th day of Navratri, devotees offer kumkum, red flower, and roli to the Goddess Kalratri. Later, devotees present a garland of lemon to Maa Kalaratri and then lit an oil lamp in front of her. Devotees also offer red flowers and jaggery to the Goddess.

Maa Kalaratri Mantras

Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah॥

Colour

On the seventh day of Navratri people prefer wearing the colour green. The green colour symbolises the strength of transformation.

Maa Kalaratri Stuti

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Kalaratri Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

