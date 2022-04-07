New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Navaratri has been a long-standing tradition among Hindus all over India and has a great amount of religious value attached to it. One of the biggest Hindu festivals, it is celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm. Theoretically, there are four seasonal Navaratri. However, the Sharada Navratri in the Varsha ritu (onset of autumn) and the Chaitra Navratri in the Vasanta ritu (season of spring) are the more popular ones.

The Navaratri that the country is celebrating these days is Chaitra Navaratri. Also known as Vasantha Navaratri, it usually falls in the month of March or April. Furthermore, every day of Navratri is dedicated to a special color and deity. Tomorrow, April 8 marks the seventh day of Navratri. The day's special colour is green, which symbolises the strength of transformation. On this day, people worship Maa Kalaratri.

Here are some celebrities inspired outfits you can wear on the seventh day of Chaitra Navratri.

Alia Bhatt

This classy and traditional green silk saree will make your Chaitra Navratri even more auspicious and pious. Pairing it up with long, dangling earrings will make you look even more prettier.

Kiara Advani

Kiara’s saree was designed with aari work in white close to the hemline and borders. It also had scalloped borders that effortlessly complimented the attire.

Deepika Padukone

Padukone, in 2017, donned a stunning green saree while she attended the Social Media Summit and Awards in Amravati. The saree was designed by none other than Shaleena Nathani.

Anushka Sharma

The actress looked beautiful in a Pista-green chiffon saree with a golden border. She completed her look with huge earrings and a small bindi.

Vidya Balan

In her Instagram post, Balan was seen wearing a beautiful green handwoven saree. She teamed this beautiful Mul green and blue saree with a green sleeveless blouse.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha