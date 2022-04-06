New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: One of the most auspicious festivals of the Hindu community -- Chaitra Navratri started in India on April 2. Navratri as the name suggests is a 9 days festival, and during these nine days, people observe fast and worship Goddess Durga. The festival of Navratri falls twice a year and Chaitra Navratri marks the end of the spring season and the beginning of the summer season. During these nine days, people worship 9 avatars of Maa Durga. The 6th day of Navaratri is dedicated to Maa Katyayani.

Goddess Katyayani rides on a lion and is depicted with four hands. She carries a lotus flower and sword in her left hand and keeps her right hand in Abhaya and Varada Mudras. Goddess Katyayani is also referred to a warrior-goddess and that is the reason she is hailed as one of the most powerful forms of Maa Durga. As per beliefs, Goddess Katyayani has eliminated Mahishasura.

Goddess Katyayani was raised by a sage named Katya, hence she was named as Katyayani. As per legends, Goddess Katyayani was worshiped by Goddess Sita, Rukmini, and the Gopis in the Braj region in order to get a life partner of their choice.

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 6: Goddess Katyayani Puja Shubh Muhurat

Brahma Muhurta -- 04:34 AM to 05:19 AM

Sunrise time -- 6:05 AM

Sunset time -- 6:42 PM

Katyayani Puja Vidhi

People need to begin the Puja by invoking Lord Ganesha (Vighnaharta). Later people need to seek his blessings in order to observe a hurdle-free Navratri vrat. Then, invoke Maa Katyayani by chanting the following Mantras.

Maa Katyayani Mantras

Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah॥

Katyayani Shubham Dadyad Devi Danavaghatini॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Katyayani Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

People should perform the anchopchara puja by offering Gandham, Pushpam, Deepam, Sugandham, and Naivedyam (bhog).

Katyayani Stuti

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen