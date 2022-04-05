New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Day 5 of Chaitra Navratri will be observed on April 6. On the fifth day of Chaitra Navratri, Maa Skandmata an incarnation of Goddess Durga is worshipped. It is believed that the planet Budha is governed by Goddess Skandamata. Skanda is the alternate name of war god Kartikey and Maa Skanda is holding Lord Skanda in his infant form in her hands therefore she is worshipped as Skandmata.
Goddess Skandamata mounts the ferocious lion and carries baby Murugan in her lap. Lord Murugan is also known as Kartikeya and is the brother of Lord Ganesha. Goddess Skandamata is depicted with four hands. She carries lotus flowers in her upper two hands. She holds baby Murugan in one of her right hands and keeps the other right hand in Abhaya Mudra. She sits on a lotus flower and that's why she is also called Padmasani.
Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 5: Skandamata Puja Shubh Muhurat
Brahma Muhurta 04:34 AM to 05:20 AM
Maa Skandamata Mantras
Om Devi Skandamatayai Namah
Om Devi Skandmatayayi Namah Sinhaasangataam Nityam Padmaanchit Kardwayaa
Shubhdaastu Sadaa Devi Skandmata Yashaswini
Maa Skandmata Prarthna
Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya
Shubhadastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini
Maa Skandmata Stuti
Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Skandamata Rupena Samsthita
Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah
Skandamata Puja Vidhi
Begin puja by setting up the idol of Maa Skand Mata. Later, purify the idol with Ganga Jal or Gaumutr. Do Kalash Sthapna by placing coconut on the water-filled pot of Silver, Copper, or Earth.
Now, take the Sankalpa for Puja and Vrat, then do Shodopchar puja of 5th Navratri Mata along with all established deities. Recite Vedic and Saptshati mantras. Then, offer all relevant Pujan Samagri to all the deities. Finally, sing Skandmata Aarti and listen to Skand Mata’s Katha
