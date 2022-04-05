New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Day 5 of Chaitra Navratri will be observed on April 6. On the fifth day of Chaitra Navratri, Maa Skandmata an incarnation of Goddess Durga is worshipped. It is believed that the planet Budha is governed by Goddess Skandamata. Skanda is the alternate name of war god Kartikey and Maa Skanda is holding Lord Skanda in his infant form in her hands therefore she is worshipped as Skandmata.

Goddess Skandamata mounts the ferocious lion and carries baby Murugan in her lap. Lord Murugan is also known as Kartikeya and is the brother of Lord Ganesha. Goddess Skandamata is depicted with four hands. She carries lotus flowers in her upper two hands. She holds baby Murugan in one of her right hands and keeps the other right hand in Abhaya Mudra. She sits on a lotus flower and that's why she is also called Padmasani.

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 5: Skandamata Puja Shubh Muhurat

Brahma Muhurta 04:34 AM to 05:20 AM

Maa Skandamata Mantras

Om Devi Skandamatayai Namah

Om Devi Skandmatayayi Namah Sinhaasangataam Nityam Padmaanchit Kardwayaa

Shubhdaastu Sadaa Devi Skandmata Yashaswini

Maa Skandmata Prarthna

Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya

Shubhadastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini

Maa Skandmata Stuti

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Skandamata Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

Skandamata Puja Vidhi

Begin puja by setting up the idol of Maa Skand Mata. Later, purify the idol with Ganga Jal or Gaumutr. Do Kalash Sthapna by placing coconut on the water-filled pot of Silver, Copper, or Earth.

Now, take the Sankalpa for Puja and Vrat, then do Shodopchar puja of 5th Navratri Mata along with all established deities. Recite Vedic and Saptshati mantras. Then, offer all relevant Pujan Samagri to all the deities. Finally, sing Skandmata Aarti and listen to Skand Mata’s Katha

