The auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri 2022 is underway and April 5th will be observed as day 4 of the 9-day long festival. On Day 4 of Chaitra Navratri 2022 Maa Kushmanda, who is an avatar of Shakti or Power is worshiped by the devotees. It is believed that that Goddess Kushmanda provides direction and energy to the Sun. Hence God Sun is governed by Goddess Kushmanda.

As per Hindu Mythology, Devi Kushmanda created the universe by flashing her divine smile. She is also known as the goddess of Brahmand - the cosmic egg. As her name signifies, it is the union of three distinct words which means creator of little cosmic egg.

Goddess Kushmanda has eight hands and because of that, she is also known as Ashtabhuja Devi. It is believed that all the power to bestow Siddhis and Niddhis is located in her Jap Mala. She also has Amrit Gada and Chakra in her left hand in that order. The Goddess rides on a lion which evokes fearlessness in her people. She resides in Kailash and Lord Shiva is her consort.

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Puja Shubh Muhurat

Brahma Muhurta 04:35 AM to 05:21 AM

Abhijit 11:59 AM to 12:49 PM

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Mantra

Om Devi Kushmandayayi Namah Suraasampoorna Kalasham Rudhiraaplutamev Cha

Dadhaanaa Hastpadmaabhyaam Kushmanda Shubhdaastu Me

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Stuti

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyaee Namastasyee Namastasyee

Namo namah

Maa Kushmanda Aarti:

Ma Aarti Teri Gaate

Maiyya Aarti Teri Gaate

Kushmanda Mahamaya

Hum Tumko Dhyaate

Ma Aarti Teri Gaate

Hey Jagdamba Dayamayi

Aadi Swaroopa Maa

Dev, Rishi, Muni, Gyaani

Gun Tere Gaate

Ma Aarti Teri Gaate

Kar Brahmand Ki Rachana

Kushmanda Kehlaye

Ved Purana Bhawani

Sab Yehi Batalate,

Ma Aarti Teri Gaate

Surya Loka Nivasini

Tumko Koti Pranam

Sammukh Tere Paap Air Dosh Na Tik Paate

Ma Aarti Teri Gaate

Ashta Bujhe Maa Shakti

Simha Vahini Hai Tu

Bhav Sindhu Se Tarte

Darshan Jo Paate

Ma Aarti Teri Gaate

Ashta Siddhi Nau Nidhiyan

Haath Tere Mata

Paa Jate Hain Sahaj Hi

Jo Tumko Dhyaate

Ma Aarti Teri Gaate

Shashtra Vidhi Se Vidhibhat

Jo Pujan Karte

Aadi Shakti Jag Janani

Teri Daya Pate

Ma Aarti Teri Gaate

Nav Durgon Mein Maiyya

Chautha Sthaan Tera

Chauthe Navratre Ko

Bhakt Tujhe Dhyaate

Ma Aarti Teri Gaate

Aadhi Vyaadhi Sab Harke

Sukh Samruddhi Do

Hey Jagdamba Bhawani

Itni Daya Chahte

Ma Aarti Teri Gaate

Kushmanda Ji Ki Aarti

Jo Koi Gaave

Kahat Shivanand Swami

Manvanchhit Phal Paave

Ma Aarti Teri Gaate

