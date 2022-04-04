New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri 2022 is underway and April 5th will be observed as day 4 of the 9-day long festival. On Day 4 of Chaitra Navratri 2022 Maa Kushmanda, who is an avatar of Shakti or Power is worshiped by the devotees. It is believed that that Goddess Kushmanda provides direction and energy to the Sun. Hence God Sun is governed by Goddess Kushmanda.
As per Hindu Mythology, Devi Kushmanda created the universe by flashing her divine smile. She is also known as the goddess of Brahmand - the cosmic egg. As her name signifies, it is the union of three distinct words which means creator of little cosmic egg.
Goddess Kushmanda has eight hands and because of that, she is also known as Ashtabhuja Devi. It is believed that all the power to bestow Siddhis and Niddhis is located in her Jap Mala. She also has Amrit Gada and Chakra in her left hand in that order. The Goddess rides on a lion which evokes fearlessness in her people. She resides in Kailash and Lord Shiva is her consort.
Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Puja Shubh Muhurat
Brahma Muhurta 04:35 AM to 05:21 AM
Abhijit 11:59 AM to 12:49 PM
Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Mantra
Om Devi Kushmandayayi Namah Suraasampoorna Kalasham Rudhiraaplutamev Cha
Dadhaanaa Hastpadmaabhyaam Kushmanda Shubhdaastu Me
Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Stuti
Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita
Namastasyaee Namastasyee Namastasyee
Namo namah
Maa Kushmanda Aarti:
Ma Aarti Teri Gaate
Maiyya Aarti Teri Gaate
Kushmanda Mahamaya
Hum Tumko Dhyaate
Ma Aarti Teri Gaate
Hey Jagdamba Dayamayi
Aadi Swaroopa Maa
Dev, Rishi, Muni, Gyaani
Gun Tere Gaate
Ma Aarti Teri Gaate
Kar Brahmand Ki Rachana
Kushmanda Kehlaye
Ved Purana Bhawani
Sab Yehi Batalate,
Ma Aarti Teri Gaate
Surya Loka Nivasini
Tumko Koti Pranam
Sammukh Tere Paap Air Dosh Na Tik Paate
Ma Aarti Teri Gaate
Ashta Bujhe Maa Shakti
Simha Vahini Hai Tu
Bhav Sindhu Se Tarte
Darshan Jo Paate
Ma Aarti Teri Gaate
Ashta Siddhi Nau Nidhiyan
Haath Tere Mata
Paa Jate Hain Sahaj Hi
Jo Tumko Dhyaate
Ma Aarti Teri Gaate
Shashtra Vidhi Se Vidhibhat
Jo Pujan Karte
Aadi Shakti Jag Janani
Teri Daya Pate
Ma Aarti Teri Gaate
Nav Durgon Mein Maiyya
Chautha Sthaan Tera
Chauthe Navratre Ko
Bhakt Tujhe Dhyaate
Ma Aarti Teri Gaate
Aadhi Vyaadhi Sab Harke
Sukh Samruddhi Do
Hey Jagdamba Bhawani
Itni Daya Chahte
Ma Aarti Teri Gaate
Kushmanda Ji Ki Aarti
Jo Koi Gaave
Kahat Shivanand Swami
Manvanchhit Phal Paave
Ma Aarti Teri Gaate
Posted By: Ashita Singh