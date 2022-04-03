New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri 2022 is underway and April 4 will mark day 3 of the festival. On Day Three of Chaitra Navratri, devotees worship Maa Chandraghanta-- the married form of Goddess Parvati. It is believed that worshipping Maa Chandraghanta removes sorrows from our lives and gives birth to warriors within ourselves.

In this form, Goddess Chandraghanta is ready for the war with all her weapons. It is believed that the sound of the moon-bell on her forehead expels all types of spirits away from her devotees.

As per Hindu Legends, Goddess Chandraghanta mounts on the tigress. She wears the semi-circular moon (Chandra) on her forehead. The half-moon on her forehead looks like the bell (Ghanta) and because of that, she is known as Chandra-Ghanta. She is depicted with ten hands. Goddess Chandraghanta carries Trishul, Gada, Sword, and Kamandal in her four left hands and keeps the fifth left hand in Varada Mudra.

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Puja Shubh Muhurat

Brahma Muhurta 04:36 AM to 05:22 AM

Abhijit 11:59 AM to 12:49 PM

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Puja Vidhi

Wake up early in the morning and take bath.

Place Maa Chandraghanta in the puja room.

Place Kalasha filled with Akshat, coins, dhurva grass, ganga jal, supari and coins.

Then, invoke Maa Chandraghanta by chanting the following Mantras.

Maa Chandraghanta Mantra:

Dhayan mantra for Chandraghanta Puja:

Pindaj Pravara Rudha Chand Kopastra Keyurta |

Prasadam Tanute Maham Chandra Ghanteti Vishruta ||

Chandraghanta Aarti Lyrics

Jai Maa Chandraghanta Sukh Dham

Purna Keejo Mero Kaam

Chandra Saman Tu Sheetal Daati

Chandra Tej Kiranon Mein Samati

Krodh Ko Shant Banane Wali

Meethe Bol Sikhane Wali

Mann Ki Maalik Mann Bhati Ho

Chandraghanta Tum Var Dati Ho

Sundar Bhav Ko Lane Wali

Har Sankat Se Bachane Wali

Har Budhwar Jo Tujhe Dhyaye

Shraddha Sahit Jo Vinay Sunaye

Moorti Chandra Aakar Banaye

Sanmukh Ghee Ki Jyot Jalaye

Sheesh Jhuka Kahe Mann Ki Baata

Purna Aas kero Jagdaata

Kanchipur Sthaan Tumhara

Karnatika Mein Maan Tumhara

Naam Tera Ratu Maharani

Bhakt Ki Raksha Karo Bhawani

