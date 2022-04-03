New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri 2022 is underway and April 4 will mark day 3 of the festival. On Day Three of Chaitra Navratri, devotees worship Maa Chandraghanta-- the married form of Goddess Parvati. It is believed that worshipping Maa Chandraghanta removes sorrows from our lives and gives birth to warriors within ourselves.
In this form, Goddess Chandraghanta is ready for the war with all her weapons. It is believed that the sound of the moon-bell on her forehead expels all types of spirits away from her devotees.
As per Hindu Legends, Goddess Chandraghanta mounts on the tigress. She wears the semi-circular moon (Chandra) on her forehead. The half-moon on her forehead looks like the bell (Ghanta) and because of that, she is known as Chandra-Ghanta. She is depicted with ten hands. Goddess Chandraghanta carries Trishul, Gada, Sword, and Kamandal in her four left hands and keeps the fifth left hand in Varada Mudra.
Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Puja Shubh Muhurat
Brahma Muhurta 04:36 AM to 05:22 AM
Abhijit 11:59 AM to 12:49 PM
Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Puja Vidhi
Wake up early in the morning and take bath.
Place Maa Chandraghanta in the puja room.
Place Kalasha filled with Akshat, coins, dhurva grass, ganga jal, supari and coins.
Then, invoke Maa Chandraghanta by chanting the following Mantras.
Maa Chandraghanta Mantra:
Dhayan mantra for Chandraghanta Puja:
Pindaj Pravara Rudha Chand Kopastra Keyurta |
Prasadam Tanute Maham Chandra Ghanteti Vishruta ||
Chandraghanta Aarti Lyrics
Jai Maa Chandraghanta Sukh Dham
Purna Keejo Mero Kaam
Chandra Saman Tu Sheetal Daati
Chandra Tej Kiranon Mein Samati
Krodh Ko Shant Banane Wali
Meethe Bol Sikhane Wali
Mann Ki Maalik Mann Bhati Ho
Chandraghanta Tum Var Dati Ho
Sundar Bhav Ko Lane Wali
Har Sankat Se Bachane Wali
Har Budhwar Jo Tujhe Dhyaye
Shraddha Sahit Jo Vinay Sunaye
Moorti Chandra Aakar Banaye
Sanmukh Ghee Ki Jyot Jalaye
Sheesh Jhuka Kahe Mann Ki Baata
Purna Aas kero Jagdaata
Kanchipur Sthaan Tumhara
Karnatika Mein Maan Tumhara
Naam Tera Ratu Maharani
Bhakt Ki Raksha Karo Bhawani
Posted By: Ashita Singh