New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chaitra Navratri 2022 begins on the first day of the Hindu month (lunar-solar calendar) Chaitra. It marks the end of spring season and beginning of summer season, and that's why it is also known as Vasant Navratri. The nine-day-long festival has already started from April 2. Tomorrow, that is April 3, is the second day of Chaitra Navratri, and Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped on the second day of the holy festival.

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini Significance

Maa Brahmacharini is known for her pure and sincere devotion and determination. According to the drik panchang, Goddess Parvati took birth at the home of Daksha Prajapati. In this form, the Goddess Parvati was a great Sati and her unmarried form is worshipped as Goddess Brahmacharini. It is also believed that Lord Mangal, the provider of all fortunes, is governed by Goddess Brahmacharini. She did severe penance to get Lord Shiva as her husband and performed hard austerity. Due to this, she was called Brahmacharini. According to Hindu mythologies, Goddess Brahmacharini was on a diet of Bilva leaves for 3000 years while she prayed to Lord Shankar. Later, she even stopped eating Bilva leaves and continued her penance without any food and water.

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini Puja Vidhi

Step 1: The devotees should get up early and should take a bath.

Step 2: Then, the devotees should take flowers, roli, chandan, among other puja samagari and offer them to the idol of Maa Brahmacharini.

Step 3: The devotees should chant mantras and conclude the puja by performing a special Maa Durga Aarti.

According to the website drik panchang mentions that the favourite flower of Maa Brahmacharini is Jasmine. The website also mentions the mantras to chant for Maa Brahmacharini.

Mantras to Chant:

Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah॥

Stuti:

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Brahmacharini Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Aarti:





Posted By: Simran Srivastav