New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chaitra Navratri 2022 is a nine-day festival that begins on the first day of the Hindu month (lunar-solar calendar) Chaitra. Tomorrow is the fifth day of Chaitra Navratri. On the fifth day of this auspicious festival, Maa Skandmata is worshipped.

According to the website, drik panchang, each day of Navratri has a colour denoted to it, and the fifth day is denoted by royal blue colour. Royal Blue is a vivid shade of colour blue and represents richness and tranquillity. Here are some celebrities inspired outfits you can wear on this Chaitra Navratri.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looks stunning in this saree designed by Manish Malhotra. All blue colour adds more royalty to the outfit. You can pair the saree with a mangtika and a choker necklace. You can choose to keep your makeup look natural just like Alia.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit never fails to give fashion goals, especially in ethnic wear. This blue lehenga has some beautiful mirrorwork, and the design on the blouse gives more glamour to the outfit.

Kiara Advani

This outfit is proof that jumpsuits are not just for your casual wear. The outfit has beautiful golden embroidery which adds more beauty. You can pair the outfit with jhumkaas and some bangles.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline wore this pretty lehenga during the promotion of Bhoot Police. The flowers printed on the royal blue lehenga gives some flowy and breezy look to the outfit. You can complete the look by wearing a necklace and small earrings.

Parineeti Chopra

The sequin sarees are in fashion nowadays. But the blue colour adds more glamour to the saree. You can keep your look simple by pairing the saree with small earrings.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav