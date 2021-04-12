Chaitra Navratri 2021: Ahead of the auspicious festival, we are bringing wishes, quotes and images that you can share with your friends and family:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chaitra Navratri, the auspicious nine-day festival in which the devotees offer prayer and pay ode to Goddess Durga is around the corner. This festival is observed twice a year and is celebrated with full zeal and zest across the nation. This time, Navratri will begin on April 13 and it will end on April 22.

In this festival, the devotees keep a day-long fast, offer prayers and perform aarti to appease Goddess Durga. Ahead of the auspicious festival, we are bringing wishes, quotes and images that you can share with your friends and family:

Chaitra Navratri Wishes:

*Let the spirit of these pious Navratri days bring you hope and courage in life. Happy Navratri to all.

*May the 9 avatars of Maa Durga bless you with 9 qualities – power, happiness, humanity, peace, knowledge, devotion, name, fame and health.

*This Navratri, may you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganeshji’s trunk, wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his laddoos and may your troubles be as small as his mouse. Happy Chaitra Navratri!

*May this Navratri be as splendid as ever. Hope it lightens up yours as well as your dear one’s lives.

*With the blessings of Maa Durga, may you achieve success in all your endeavours. A very Happy Navratri to you and your family.

*Here's wishing you a very happy, prosperous and healthy life on the auspicious occasion of Navratri.

*Aap sabhi ko Navratri ki dheron shubh kamnayein. Jai Mata Di

*This Navratri, may Goddess Durga remove all your sufferings and may you get blessed with a happy and healthy life. Jai Mata Di.

*May the blessings of Maa Durga always stay with you and your family. Here's wishing you a glorious Navratri!

*May the choicest blessings of Maa Durga bring happiness, peace, good health, wealth, prosperity and harmony to your life. Shubh Navratri!

Chaitra Navratri Quotes

*May the goddess Durga give you all gifts of life, gifts of joy, gifts of happiness, gifts of friendship, gifts of love and all other gifts you want to have in your life. Happy Navratri!!

*

N = Nav Chetna

A = Akhand Jyoti

V = Vighna Nashak

R = Ratjageshwari

A = Anand Dayi

T = Trikal Darshi

R = Rakhan Karti

A = Anand Mayi Maa

*May the generous goddess Maa Durga brighten your life with countless blessings. I hope your prayers bring happiness and prosperity. Happy Sharad Navratri 2020 to you!

*Kabhi Na Ho Dukhon Ka Samna, Pag Pag Maa Durga Ka Aashirwad Mile, Navratri Ki Aapko Dheron Shubh Kamnayein. Shubh Navratri

*Maa Ka Tyohaar Aaaya Hai, Anginat Khushiyan Laya Hai, Har Manokamna Poori Ho Aapki, Vardaani Ka Ashish Chhaaya Hai. Shubh Navratri.

*May the blessings of Goddess Durga always be with you. Wishing you happiness! Happy Navratri!

*May this Navratri bring happiness in your life. Hatred be far apart from your life. Happy Navratri.

*As an honour to Goddess Durga, let us spread happiness and joy around us. Happy Navratri!

*Let us pray that this Navratri, Maa Durga bestows upon you and your family, All nine forms of her blessings. Happy Navratri!

Wishing you and your family a very happy and safe Navratri.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma