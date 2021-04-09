Chaitra Navratri 2021 will begin from April 13, know why and how the Mahishasur Mardini Goddess Durga is worshipped on this day. Scroll down to read the important dates too.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chaitra Navratri is almost about to begin from April 13. The nine-day long festival is celebrated to worship Goddess Durga. In this festival, devotees perform puja for nine days which is dedicated to nine forms of Maa Durga. As per beliefs, the goddess wards off the negativity and brings you strength. Some believers observe Navratri four times a year and Chaitra Navrati is celebrated during the season of spring meanwhile Magh Navratri is celebrated during winter, Ashadha during monsoons, and Sharadiya Navratri during autumn.

Chaitra Navratri 2021: Why is Goddess Durga worshipped in this festival

Goddess Durga represents feminine power and she is often worshipped as Mahishasur Mardini the destroyer of evil. Maa Durga who is said to have combines powers of Gods and Goddesses came to kill a demon named Mahishasura. She is often depicted with a lion and ten hands with weapons in each one. Her portrayal in idols and pictures are of killing Mahishasur with her trishul (trident).

Chaitra Navratri 2021: Celebration and puja

Devotees worship Goddess Durga's nine forms: Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Maha Gauri and Siddhidatri for the nine days. Devotees also observe fast for the auspicious days and prepare themselves for the upcoming summers. The nine days are also dedicated for singing bhajans of the Goddess and seek blessings for good health and overall well-being.

Chaitra Navratri 2021: Important dates for worshipping nine forms of Goddess Durga

• Day 1: 13 April 2021, Maa Shailputri Puja

• Day 2: 14 April 2021, Maa Brahmacharini Puja

• Day 3: 15 April 2021, Maa Chandraghanta Puja

• Day 4: 16 April 2021, Maa Kushmanda Puja

• Day 5: 17 April 2021, Maa Skandamata Puja

• Day 6: 18 April 2021, Maa Katyayani Puja

• Day 7: 19 April 2021, Maa Kalratri Puja

• Day 8: 20 April 2021, Maa Mahagauri Puja

• Day 9: 21 April 2021, Maa Siddhidatri Puja

• Day 10: 22 April 2021, fasting

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal