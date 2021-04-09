Chaitra Navratri 2021: Each day of Navaratri is dedicated to one form of Goddess Durga. Take a look below and read on to know about the nine incarnations of Maa Durga.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: India is the land of festivals reflecting the great culture of our nation. There are a number of festivals celebrated in the country throughout the year. Some are to welcome a particular season while some are to celebrate religious occasions. Chaitra Navaratri is one of the festivals which are celebrated for both the reasons. It starts with the first day of Chaitra month of the Hindu Calendar which is also known as Vasant Navratri.

On this festival, devotees worship Goddess Durga who is considered the destroyer of evil spirits and demons (Mahishasur Mardini). Puja and Navaratri stars with Kalash Sthaapna or Ghat Sthaapna. Devotees on this festival also observe fasts for the nine days and also pray to the nine different forms of Maa Durga collectively known as Nav Durga. Each day of Navaratri is dedicated to one form of Goddess Durga.

Here are the 9 incarnations of Maa Durga. Take a look

Maa Shailputri

Maa Shailputri is worshipped on the first day of Navaratri. She is believed to be a form of Goddess Parvati. Maa Shailputri is the daughter of mountain king Himalaya and Mainavati. 'Shail' means mountain, therefore that's why she is called Shailputri. She is depicted sitting on Nandi, the bull with a lotus flower in one hand and trishul in her right hand. She represents courage.

Maa Brahmcharini

She is the goddess of asceticism. She took birth as Sati in the home of Daksh Prajapati. She is worshipped in her unmarried form. Maa Brahmcharini walks bare feet with kamandalu in left hand and jap mala in her right hand. People worship her to attain moksha, peace and positivity in their lives.

Maa Chandraghanta

When Maa Parvati got married to Lord Shiva she adorned a half moon shaped like a bell on her forehead. Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta gives bravery and distresses and sufferings come to an end.

Maa Kushmanda

This incarnation of Goddess Durga is seen with eight hands sitting on a lion she has the capability to live inside the sun. Therefore, her body is luminous like the sun. Maa Kushmanda provides greenery and vegetation on earth.

Maa Skandmata

Maa Skandmata is the mother of Lord Kartikeya, the war god also known as Skanda. This goddess is portrayed holding a small baby in her two arms, she has four arms and sits on a fierce lion showing power to protect the child.

Maa Katyayani

Goddess Parvati incarnated as the daughter of Rishi Katyayana. Therefore, that's why she is called Katyayani. In this form, Maa destroyed demon Mahishasur. She rides on a lion with four hands out of which left ones carry lotus and sword, while the right hand is kept in Abhay mudra.

Maa Kaalratri

This is the ferocious incarnation of Maa Durga worshipped on 7th day. The demons Shumbh and Nishumbh were killed by Goddess Durga. During the war her golden skin got transformed into a black one therefore, she is known as Maa Kaalratri (Black Night).

Maa Mahagauri

Worshipping Maa Mahagauri on the 8th day gives peace and intellect. Goddess Shailputri at the age of 16 was blessed with extreme beauty and fair complexion and that's why the name of Mahagauri came.

Maa Siddhidatri

This form is of ardhnarishwar as she appeared from the left half of Lord Shiva. With four hands, the Goddess Siddhidatri is sitting on lotus. She bestowed all kinds of Siddhis.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal