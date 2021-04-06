Chaitra Navratri 2021: Every day a different form of Maa Durga is worshipped, by doing so it is said that the goddess wards off the negativity and brings you strength. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chaitra Navratri is just around the corner and will start from April 13. This festival is celebrated to worship the nine forms of Maa Durga. Devotees perform puja which goes on till the nine forthcoming days. Every day a different form of Maa Durga is worshipped, by doing so it is said that the goddess wards off the negativity and brings you strength. Ahead of the Chaitra Navratri, let us know the important date, auspicious time and other details about this festival.

Chaitra Navratri 2021: Important timings

• Kalash Puja start: 5:58 am on April 13

• Kalash Puja Ends: 10:14 am on April 13

• Total time for Kalash Puja: 4 hours and 16 minutes

• Second Kalash puja beginning: 11:56 am

• Second Kalash puja ending: 12:47 pm

Chaitra Navratri 2021: dates

• Day 1: 13 April 2021, Maa Shailputri Puja

• Day 2: 14 April 2021, Maa Brahmacharini Puja

• Day 3: 15 April 2021, Maa Chandraghanta Puja

• Day 4: 16 April 2021, Maa Kushmanda Puja

• Day 5: 17 April 2021, Maa Skandamata Puja

• Day 6: 18 April 2021, Maa Katyayani Puja

• Day 7: 19 April 2021, Maa Kalratri Puja

• Day 8: 20 April 2021, Maa Mahagauri Puja

• Day 9: 21 April 2021, Maa Siddhidatri Puja

• Day 10: 22 April 2021, fasting

Why Goddess Durga will come on Horse?

The vahana on which Goddess Durga arrives indicates how the year will pass and what challenges people will face in the coming year. This time, Goddess Durga will come on a Horse instead of a Lion and it is indicated as an inauspicious sign. This indicates that some turmoils might take place this year. According to Hindu mythology, there will be a possibility of war with neighbouring countries. Several thunderstorms and earthquakes are also likely to occur.

