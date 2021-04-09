Chaitra Navratri 2021: Chaitra Navratri is a few days away, we have brought you the proper way to place Kalash in your home temple.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of the Hindu calendar, that is, Hindu New Year. The 9-day-long festival falls in the Chaitra month of Shukla Paksha. Devotees during this festival observe -day-long fast and worship nine forms of Goddess Durga, namely Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyani, Kaalaratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri. The first day of the festival commenced with the Kalash Sthapana, which represents shakti.

As the Chaitra Navratri is a few days away, we have brought you the proper way to place Kalash in your home temple. Also, we have brought you Puja vidhi that you'll need during the nine-day-long festival.

How to do Kalash Sthapana at home?

Things you need:

1. Kalash (avoid plastic and steel Kalash)

2. Brown coconut with its husk

3. Mango leaves

4. Kumkum, Haldi, Chandan

5. Rice (Akshat)

6. Water

7. A piece of new cloth

8. Wheat Jaw

Kalash Sthapna Shubh Muhurat

Also known as Ghatasthapana, the auspicious timing for placement is on April 13, Tuesday.

Auspicious Timing: 6:11 and to 10:22 am

Kalash Sthapna Vidhi

1. Take Kalash and put soil in the vessel.

2. Now plant Jaw in the soil and sprinkle some water.

3. Make a Swastik on the vessel, place coconut and decorate it with mango leaves.

4. Now tie Kalawa around the coconut

Chaitra Navratri 2021 Puja Vidhi

Always keep in mind whenever you start the puja, first worship Lord Ganesha. This Chaitra Navratri also worships him first and seek his blessings for hurdle free puja. Now move one to Goddess Gurga and Shailputri, and worship them by chanting mantras. Read Durga Chalisa and complete it within nine days of the festival.

For prasad, offer clove and cardamom to the Goddess. Also, offer red dupatta, kajal, bindi, sindoor, mirror, rings, comb, lipstick, bangles and other beauty items to the Goddess. Every day, conclude the puja by singing Aarti and distributing the prasad.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv