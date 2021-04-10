Chaitra Navratri: Navratri is celebrated twice every year. The 9-day festival is first celebrated in the months of March-April and is know as Chaitra Navratri and Vasant Navratri as it falls during the spring season.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The nine-day-long festival of Navratri will starting soon in the country. The auspicious festival is celebrated with full fervour and enthusiasm across the country. In India, the Navratri is celebrated twice every year with equal fervour and joy. This year the festival will commence on April 13 and will continue till April 22.

Navratri is celebrated twice every year. The 9-day festival is first celebrated in the months of March-April and is know as Chaitra Navratri and Vasant Navratri as it falls during the spring season. During this period, devotees worship Goddess Durga and her 9 forms and seek protection from evil and happiness in lives. The other Navratri that is observed during the autumn season is known as Sharad Navrati and is celebrated with equal joy.

Significance and Importance of Chaitra Navaratri 2021:

The first day of Chaitra Navratri falls during the full moon phase, which is known as Shukla Paksha phase. The first day of Chaitra Navratri also marks the firts day of the Hindu calendar. During the nine days, the nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped and all the nine days are considered as auspicious. The rituals performed during these nine days vary every day.

In different parts of the country, Chaitra Navratri is known with different names. In Maharashtra, the first day of Chaitra Navratri is known as Gudi Padwa, while in Kashmir, the Chaitra Navratri is known as Navreh. Even though the names are different all across the nation, the festival is celebrated with the same enthusiasm and joy.

Nine Avatars of Goddess Durga

Shailputri

Brahmacharini

Chandraghanta

Kushmanda

Skandmata

Katyayani

Kaalratri

Mahagauri

Siddhidatri

Nine Days of Chaitra Navratri 2021:

Day 1: 13th April (Tuesday) Pratipada

Day 2: 14th April (Wednesday) Dwitiya

Day 3: 15th April (Thursday) Tritiya

Day 4: 16th April (Friday) Chaturthi

Day 5: 17th April (Saturday) Panchami

Day 6: 18th April (Sunday) Shasthi

Day 7: 19th April 2021 (Monday) Saptami

Day 8: 20th April (Tuesday) Annapurna Ashtami -Sandhi Puja

Day 9: 21st April (Wednesday) Rama Navami

Day 10: 22nd April (Thursday) Dashami, Navratri Parana

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta