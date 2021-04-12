Chaitra Navratri 2021: There are also rules that one must follow during these nine days, for both who fast and who don’t, so that Goddess Durga blesses all with prosperity and wealth.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The significant Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri begins on April 13 (Tuesday) and will culminate with Ram Navami on April 21. Dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine incarnations, the nine-day-long festival is replete with rituals and beliefs.

While there are four Navratris in a year, only two - Sharad Navratri and Chaitra Navratri - are celebrated widely. While there are several beliefs associated with the significance of Navratri fasting, a health benefit that can be related to it is its positive impact on the digestive system. It is believed that fasting or eating satvik food (light food) help in detoxifying the body.

For those fasting on Chaitra Navratri, they should not consume non-veg food. Even for those eating vegetarian food during these nine days, garlic and onion should be avoided.

Alcohol and smoking should also be avoided during the Navratri.

Cutting nails and hair during Navratri is not encouraged. It is believed that doing so enrages Goddess Durga and one has to face her wrath.

One should also avoid pulses, grains and cereals during these nine days. This means that you cannot have dal, chawal or roti. However, these can be replaced with ingredients meant for fast like kuttu, sabudana, makhana, singhara aata, samak ke chawal etc.

One can consume all kinds of fruits as well as milk and sugar.

For those fasting on these nine days, they should avoid cutting or slicing lemons as doing so is considered inauspicious. One can buy lemon juice from outside, but not cut it at home.

Fasting during Navratri is a common ritual but one should not starve himself as it will have an impact on the health. It is advisable to take small meals across the day.

If an Akhand Jyoti is lit in the house during Navratri, make sure that it is lit all the time. The house should not be left empty and someone should b present to make sure that the jyoti is always lit.

People observing fast during Navratri should avoid using leather-made products like belt, shoes and wallet.

As per Vishnu Puran, one should avoid sleeping in the afternoon when observing Navratri fast. It is a common belief that all the good karma attained from fasting goes null and void by sleeping in the afternoon.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta