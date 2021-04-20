Chaitra Navratri 2021: Ahead of the auspicious occasion of Durga Navami, here are some wishes, messages, quotes and images that you can share with your friends and family:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri is underway and it will end on April 21 with Durga Navami. Durga Navami is celebrated with full zeal and zest across the nation, and the devotees offer prayer to the idol of Goddess Durga. The devotees bid goodbye to the Chaitra Navratri by conducting kanjak in which food and gifts are offered to the young girls.

In the auspicious festival of Navratri, devotees offer prayers to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Ahead of the auspicious occasion of Durga Navami, here are some wishes, messages, quotes and images that you can share with your friends and family:

Durga Navami Wishes:

*Maa Durga, the universal mother is an embodiment of power. We bow to her to seek blessings on this auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami 2021!

*May the blessing of Maa Durga guide you on the right path and help you in all your endeavours. Warm wishes of Chaitra Durga Ashtami to all!

*May goddess Durga shower you and your loved ones with immense happiness, peace and prosperity! Happy Chaitra Durga Ashtami 2021!

*On Durga Ashtami, may Maa Durga inspire all of us with positivity, strength, wisdom and devotion! Jai Ambe! Jai Bhavani! Jai Mata Di!

*Our hearty Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami. May Maa Durga always guide & bless all of us.

*May this Durga Ashtami brighten up your life with joy, wealth, and good health, wishing you a Happy Chaitra Durga Ashtami 2021!

*May Maa Durga illuminate your life with countless blessings of happiness. Happy Chaitra Durga Ashtami 2021!

*Good wishes for a joyous Durga Ashtami, with plenty of peace and prosperity. Happy Durga Ashtami 2021!

Durga Navami Quotes:

*May this day bring you success and happiness. Happy Ram Navami.

*Here's wishing you and your family a very Happy Durga Puja. Here's extending my warm wishes on the auspicious day of Maha Navami.

*Navami ke pavan avsar par Devi Maa ka aashirwad aapko mile. Shubh Navami.

*Maha Navami ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

*May all sufferings and agonies end with the arrival of Maa Durga, who epitomises Shakti. Here's wishing you a very blissful Maha Navami.

*Yaa Devi Sarva Bhuteshu Shanti Roopen Samsthitaa, Namas Tasyai Namas Tasyai Namas Tasyai Namo Namah. A very blissful Maha Navami to you and your family.

*With the blessings of Maa Durga, may you achieve success in all your endeavours. A very Happy Maha Navami to you and your family.

*On Maha Navami, here's extending my heartfelt greetings to you and your loved ones.

*This Maha Navami, may all your dreams come true, and may you succeed in all your endeavours. Joy Maa Durga.

*This Maha Navami, may you be blessed with Maa Durga's strength, Maa Saraswati's wisdom and Maa Lakshmi's wealth. Jai Ambe Maa.

*With the blessings of Maa Durga, may you achieve success in all your endeavours. A very Happy Navratri to you and your family.

*Let the spirit of these pious Navratri days bring you hope and courage in life. Happy Navratri to all.

*May the generous goddess Maa Durga brighten your life with countless blessings. I hope your prayers bring happiness and prosperity. Happy Sharad Navratri 2020 to you!

*Kabhi Na Ho Dukhon Ka Samna, Pag Pag Maa Durga Ka Aashirwad Mile, Navratri Ki Aapko Dheron Shubh Kamnayein. Shubh Navratri

*Maa Ka Tyohaar Aaaya Hai, Anginat Khushiyan Laya Hai, Har Manokamna Poori Ho Aapki, Vardaani Ka Ashish Chhaaya Hai. Shubh Navratri.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma