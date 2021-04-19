Durga Ashtami: Chaitra Navratri began on April 13 and will conclude on April 22. Ahead of the Chaitra Navratri Ashtami festival, here are some messages, wishes and quotes that you can share with your friends and family:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri is underway. On the eighth day of Navratri, Ashtami is celebrated. This day is marked to celebrate the day when Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasur. This day is observed to celebrate and motivate people to fight with their demons just like Goddess Kali and Maa Durga did and fought with Mahishasur, Chand, and Mund.

Chaitra Navratri began on April 13 and will conclude on April 22. In the Chaitra Navaratri festival, the devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Ahead of the Chaitra Navratri Ashtami festival, here are some messages, wishes and quotes that you can share with your friends and family:

Chaitra Navratri Ashtami Wishes:

*Wishing you a happy and prosperous Navratri, may this festival bring you happiness and success. HAPPY NAVARATRI 2021!

*May goddess Durga bless all with health, wealth and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. HAPPY NAVRATRI 2021!

*May maa Durga empower you and your family with her 9 swaroopa of name, fame, health, wealth, happiness, humanity, education, bhakti, and shakti. HAPPY NAVARATRI 2021!

*Maa Durga ka sada rahe ashirvad; dhan, samridhi, sukh aur kamiyabi ka de aapko aashirvad; Navrati ki nau raatein roshan kar dein aapka Jeevan; Navratri ki shubh kamnayein!

*Lakshmi donates the internal or divine wealth of virtues or divine qualities. Happy Durga Ashtami

*Hope this Durga Ashtami brings in good fortune and abounding happiness for you. Happy Durga Ashtami!

*Let your home be filled with the joyous spirit of this divine occasion. Happy Durga Ashtami.

*Ma Durga is a mother of the universe, she represents the infinite power of the universe and is a symbol of a female dynamism. Happy Durga Ashtami!

*May this festival bring you happiness and success. HAPPY NAVRATRI 2021!

*May the blessings of maa Durga fall upon you and your family. HAPPY NAVRATRI 2021!

*May the nine auspicious days of Navratri bring hope and happiness in your life. HAPPY NAVARATRI 2021!

*Wishing you a happy and prosperous Navratri, may this festival bring you happiness and success. HAPPY NAVARATRI 2021!

Chaitra Navratri Ashtami Quotes:

* "Goddess Skandmata brings opportunities and prosperity in our lives."

* "Navratri marks the onset of the Autumn season. So let us celebrate Divine Mother representing ‘prakriti’ (nature) and welcome new beginnings in your lives"

* "Navratri ke pavan utsav par aapke ghar Durga ji ka agaman ho, aapke ghar mein sukh aur samruddhi ka vaas ho, yehi humari manokamna hai"

* May this Navratri brighten up your life with joy, wealth, and good health. Wishing you a happy Navratri.

* May the generous goddess Maa Durga brighten your life with countless blessings. I hope your prayers bring happiness and prosperity. Happy Navratri to you!

* May this Navratri bring happiness in your life. May hatred be far apart from your life. Happy Navratri.

* May the great goddess Maa Durga provide you the strength, wisdom and courage to overcome all obstacles in life. Have an auspicious Navratri.

* "Jagat paalan haar hai Maa,mukti ka dham hai Maa. hamari bakti ke adhar hai Maa,ham sab ki raksha ki avatar hai Maa."

* “This Durga Ashtami, let’s pray no Durga is aborted; no Saraswati is stopped from going to school; no Lakshmi has to beg for money from husband; no Parvati is sacrificed for dowry and no Kali is given a tube of fairness cream.”

Ahead of the auspicious occasion of Ashtami, we are wishing the readers of Jagran English a very Happy Durga Ashtami.

