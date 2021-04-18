As the seventh day of Chaitra Navratri 2021 is around the corner, we have brought you some wishes, messages and quotes that you can send to your family and friends.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chaitra Navratri is underway, and devotees are celebrating the nine-day festival with great zeal amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chaitra Navratri will conclude on April 22 with Ram Navami 2021. On the seventh day of this auspicious festival, we worship Goddess Kaalratri, the most ferocious form of Maa Durga. As per Hindu mythology, Maa Kaalratri has a dark skin tone, ferocious eyes, and vows to kill evil. Maa Kaalratri carries Abhya and Vara mudra in her right hands and thunderbolt and a scimitar in her left hands.

As the seventh day of Chaitra Navratri is around the corner, we have brought you some wishes, messages and quotes that you can send to your family and friends. Also, you can share it on your Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp status.

Maa Kaalratri 2021 Wishes

May Nav Durga bless you always. Wish you and your family a very Happy Navratri!

On this auspicious occasion,

I wish the colour, bliss, and beauty,

Of this festival?

Be with you through the year!

Happy Maha Saptami!

May the brightness of Navratri

Fill your days with cheer

May all your dreams come true

During Navratri and all through the year

Here's wishing you good health, wealth, peace, joy and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Navratri.

May this puja,

you all get the happiness

you had longed for 4 times...

Happy MAHASAPTAMI..!!

Enjoy...

Ye Pal Ho Sunehera,

duniya me naam ho roshan tumahara,

dusron ko dikhako tum kinara yehi aashirwaad hai hamara.

Happy Maha Saptami!!!!

May the blessings of Goddess Durga always be upon you and may she guide you in whatever you do in life. Happy Navratri

Those empty spaces were my silent prayers,

asking Maa Durga to guide & protect YOU always

in whatever YOU do & wherever YOU are!

Happy Maha Saptami!!!!

May Maa Durga Durgatinashini bring

joy to you and your loved ones.

May the Divine blessings Of

Maa Durga be with you always!

May Goddess Durga rid you of all the problems in life. From this Navratri onwards, may there only be happiness in your life. Wishing you a happy Navratri.

Sisir bheja bhorer batas..

Jholmole rod, khusir abhas..

Rat shesher Chander alo..

Puja asche janiye dilo.

Hullor adda prem abakash Du haat diye dakche akash..

Subho Suvo Soptami!

Maa Kaalratri 2021 Quotes

Maa Shakti ka vaas ho, Sankton ka naash ho, Har ghar me sukh-shaanti ka vaas ho, Jai Mata Di! Happy Navratri!

Kabhi Na Ho Dukhon Ka Samna, Pag Pag Maa Durga Ka Aashirwad Mile, Navratri Ki Aapko Dheron Shubh Kamnayein. Shubh Navratri

Maa Ka Tyohaar Aaaya Hai, Anginat Khushiyan Laya Hai, Har Manokamna Poori Ho Aapki, Vardaani Ka Ashish Chhaaya Hai. Shubh Navratri.

Experience the mystical beauty and Divine wonders. May the Navratras bring delight to each moment of your life

Nava Durga has come to our presence to grace us with her supremacy, let us worship her with happiness and spirit cherish her blessings and celebrate with our loved ones wish you all a Happy Navratri!

Chaitra Navratri marks the onset of the summer season let us celebrate Divine Mother representing ‘Prakriti (nature) and welcome new beginnings

Wishing you a fantastic nine nights of devotion, spirituality, and happiness. May Maa shower her choicest blessings over you. Happy Navratri

May the 9 avatars of Maa Durga bless you with 9 qualities – power, happiness, humanity, peace, knowledge, devotion, name, fame and health.

May the divine presence bring elegance to your life this Navratri and Mata Rani blesses you with everything you need. Happy Navratri!

Maa Kaalratri 2021 Messages

With the blessings of the Mother Goddess, may you achieve success in all your endeavours. A very Happy Navratri to you and your family. Jai Mata Di.

Goddess Durga is an embodiment of Shakti who overcame the evils of the world. May this Navratri, everyone uses Her blessings and power to overcome their problems in life. Wish you a very happy Navratri!

Maa bharti jholi khali!

Maa Ambe Vaishno wali!

Maa Sankat harne wali!

Maa Vipda Mitane wali!

Maa ke sabhi bhakto ko Navratra Ki shubh kamnayen! – Day 7

N = Nav Chetna

A = Akhand Jyoti

V = Vighna Nashak

R = Ratjageshwari

A = Anand Dayi

T = Trikal Darshi

R = Rakhan Karti

A = Anand Mayi Maa

Ya Devi Sarva Bhuteshu Shakti Rupen Samsthita

power to stay composed in chaos

power to be kind and righteous

More power to you.

Have a blessed Navratri! – Day 7

Ya devi sarvo bhuteshu

shakti rupen samsthita

namastasyai namastasyai

namastasyai namo namah

Wishing you a fantastic nine nights of devotion, spirituality, and happiness. May Maa shower her choicest blessings over you.

Happy Navratri! – Day 7

Aap sabhi ko Navratri ki hardik shubh kamnayein. Jai Mata Di

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv