New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The sixth day of Chaitra Navratri is observed as the special day of Maa Katyayini. The nine-day festival of Navratri is underway and in this festival, devotees worship the nine avatars of Goddess Durga. On the sixth day, devotees pay ode to Goddess Katyayini, who is known as one of the powerful forms of Goddess Durga.

According to the pictorial description, Maa Katyayini carries Abhaya mudra in her right hand and in her two left hands, she carries a sword and a lotus.

Ahead of the sixth day of Navratri, here are some wishes, quotes, messages, and images that you can share with your friends and family:

Maa Katyayini Wishes:

*Let us pray that this Navratri, Maa Durga bestows upon you and your family, All nine forms of her blessings. Happy Navratri!

*Happy Navratri to you and your family. May the nine days of Navratri light up your lives.

*This Navratri, may you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganeshji’s trunk, wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his laddoos and may your troubles be as small as his mouse. Happy Chaitra Navratri!

*May this Navratri be as splendid as ever. Hope it lightens up yours as well as your dear one’s lives.

*With the blessings of Maa Durga, may you achieve success in all your endeavours. A very Happy Navratri to you and your family.

*Let the spirit of these pious Navratri days bring you hope and courage in life. Happy Navratri to all.

*May the generous goddess Maa Durga brighten your life with countless blessings. I hope your prayers bring happiness and prosperity. Happy Sharad Navratri 2020 to you!

*Kabhi Na Ho Dukhon Ka Samna, Pag Pag Maa Durga Ka Aashirwad Mile, Navratri Ki Aapko Dheron Shubh Kamnayein. Shubh Navratri

*Maa Ka Tyohaar Aaaya Hai, Anginat Khushiyan Laya Hai, Har Manokamna Poori Ho Aapki, Vardaani Ka Ashish Chhaaya Hai. Shubh Navratri.

*May the 9 avatars of Maa Durga bless you with 9 qualities – power, happiness, humanity, peace, knowledge, devotion, name, fame and health.

*Aap sabhi ko Navratri ki dheron shubh kamnayein. Jai Mata Di

Maa Katyayini Quotes:

* "Jagat paalan haar hai Maa,mukti ka dham hai Maa. hamari bakti ke adhar hai Maa,ham sab ki raksha ki avatar hai Maa."

* "Goddess Skandmata brings opportunities and prosperity in our lives."

* "Navratri marks the onset of the Autumn season. So let us celebrate Divine Mother representing ‘prakriti’ (nature) and welcome new beginnings in your lives"

*Maa Durge, Maa Ambe, Maa Jagdambe, Maa Bhawani, Maa Sheetla, Maa Vaishnao, Maa Chandi, Mata Rani meri aur apki manokamna puri karey.. JAI MATA DI!!

* May Goddess Durga illuminate your life with countless blessings, Happy Navratri!

* If you start your day and finish your day with a sincere prayer to the great goddess Maa Durga, everything will go well. May you have an auspicious Navratri.

*May this Navratri bring happiness in your life. Hatred be far apart from your life. Happy Navratri.

*As an honour to Goddess Durga, let us spread happiness and joy around us. Happy Navratri!

