Chaitra Navratri Day 6: On the sixth day of Navaratri, we worship Goddess Katyayani, hailed as the warrior-goddess.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chaitra Navratri is one of the most auspicious festivals of Hindus as it's a nine-day long festival. During this festival, ardent followers of Devi Maa worship nine forms of Goddess Durga and observes a day-long fast for nine days. On the sixth day of the festival, we worship Goddess Katyayani, hailed as the warrior-goddess. Ahead of the sixth day, we have brought you some necessary details on when and how to worship Maa Katyayani.

Who is Maa Katyayani?

Goddess Katyayani is hailed as the most powerful form of Goddess Durga. She is considered, as the warrior goddess, and as per Hindu belief, she killed Mahishasura. Maa Katyayani is named after a sage, Katya, who raised her. As per Hindu mythology, Maa Katyayani is shown mounted on a lion and holds the Vara and Abhaya mudra in the two right hands and on the left, she holds sword and lotus.

Also, it is believed that Devi Sita, Rukmini and gopis of Braj used to worship Goddess Katyayani for the perfect life partner. Ever since then, there is a saying, if unmarried girls worship Maa Katyayani then, they will also get a wishful life partner.

Maa Katyayani Puja Vidhi 2021

- Wake up early in the morning, bathe and wear fresh, clean clothes.

- Light incense stick in front of Maa Katyayani's idol and offer her flowers and do tilak.

- Now chant mantras; offer prasad such as jaggery, honey, etc offer her beauty items, such as kajal, sindoor, bindi, bangles, etc.

- Do havan and conclude your puja by doing an aarti.

Maa Katyayani Mantras

Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah||

Chandrahasojjvalakara Shardulavaravahana|

Katyayani Shubham Dadyad Devi Danavaghatini||

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Katyayani Rupena Samsthita|

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah||

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv