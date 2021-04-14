As per Hindu calendar, the day dedicated to worship Mata Chandraghanta is falling on April 14. Know about the Goddess' mantras, story and other things below.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Maa Chandraghanta is the third incarnation of Goddess Parvati. Maa Chandraghanta is terrible and scary for demons and enemies but extremely compassionate and loving for devotees. She is worshipped on the third day of Chaitra Navratri which is dedicated to the nine forms of Maa Durga. And this year, as per Hindu calendar the day for Mata Chandraghanta is falling on April 14. Know about the Goddess' mantras, story and other things below.

Maa Chandraghanta look

Mata Chandraghanta's forehead is decorated with a crescent moon, which gives the shape of bell, that's why the name Chandraghanta. She has got Chandrmauli Shivji as her husband. This incarnation represents her married form. Maa Chandraghanta has 10 hands in which she is holding trishul with her two hands, while her other hands contain lotus, gada, kamandal, sword, bow- arrow, japamaala. Meanwhile, one of her hands is in abhaymudra - the blessing posture. Maa Chandraghanta is golden in complexion and rides on tiger, which is a symbol of bravery. Her third eye is always open, it shows she is always ready to destroy demons.

Things to offer Maa Chandraghanta

On the third day of Chaitra Navaratri, there are usually white products like milk and kheer which are offered to the goddess while praying to her during the puja. Apart from that, honey is also liked by her.



Maa Chandraghanta story

Devi Sati was the youngest daughter of Daksha and mother Prastuti. Sati got married to Lord Shiva against his wish. On the occasion of grand yagna organised by her father, she reached there without invitation. That led Daksha to insult her husband Lord Shiva, in front of everyone. Humiliated and hurt, Sati immolated herself in the fire of yagna. This incident affected Lord Shiva to the core and he got detached from worldly affairs, took mortification and went for deep meditation into the mountains.

Meanwhile, Devi Sati got reincarnated as Parvati to King Himavan and Mena. Parvati was determined to get Lord Shiva as her consort. She observed very hard austere penance. After seeing the austerity of Parvati, Shiva agreed to marry her. And on the day of the wedding, when Shiva reached King Himvan's palace, his look was rather unconventional with his body was covered with ash, snakes around his neck and unkempt hair.

Seeing Lord Shiva like this, in order to avoid embarrassment, Goddess Parvati also transformed herself into terrorising form of Chandraghanta. In her transformed form of Chandraghanta she prayed to Lord Shiva who then reappeared as a charming prince. Later the marriage took place with proper rituals.

Mantras for Maa Chandaghanta

Simple mantra: Om devi chandraghantaye namah

Dhyan mantra: Chandraghantah ein shreen shaktayee namah

Upasana mantra: Pindaj Pravarārudha Chandakopastra kairyutā

Prasādam Tanute Mahyām Chandraghanteti

Vishruta

Beej mantra: Ein shreem shaktiyaee namah

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal