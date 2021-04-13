Chaitra Navratri 2021, Day 2: How to worship Maa Brahmacharini? Know puja vidhi, aarti and mantras
New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The nine-day long auspicious festival of Navratri started on Tuesday i.e April 13. On the first day of Navratri, the devotees worshipped Maa Shailputri and they offered prayers to one of the forms of Goddess Durga. In the festival of Navratri, the devotees chant mantras and they offer prayers to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. On the second day of Navratri, the devotees worship Maa Bhramcharini, who is known as the symbol of wisdom and knowledge.
According to the pictorial description, Goddess Brahmacharini carries japmala in her hand and she wears a white saree. On this day, the devotees should offer jasmine flower to the idol of Maa Brahmacharini as it is the favourite flower of Goddess Brahmacharini.
How to worship Maa Brahmacharini?
Step 1: The devotees should get up early and should take a bath.
Step 2: After this, the devotees should take flowers, roli, chandan, among other puja samagari and they should offer it to the idol of Goddess Brahmacharini.
Step 3: After this, the devotees chant mantras and they conclude the puja by performing a special Maa Durga Aarti.
Mantras to chant:
Ya devi sarvabhuteṣu maa brahmachariṇi rupeṇa sansthita |
Namastasyai namastasyai namastasyai namo namah ||
Dadhana kara padmabhyama akṣamala kamaṇḍalu |
Devi prasidatu maa brahmachariṇyanuttama ||
Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥
Yaa Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Shakti Roopena Samsthitah||
Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namaha||
Aarti:
Jai Ambe Gauri, Maiya Jai Shyama Gauri
Tumko Nishadin Dhyavat, Hari Bramha Shivri
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Maang Sindur Virajat, Tiko Mrigamad Ko
Ujjval Se Do Naina, Chandravadan Niko
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Kanak Saman Kalevar, Raktambar Raje
Raktpushp Gal Mala, Kanthan Par Saje
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Kehari Vahan Rajat, Khadag Khapar Dhari
Sur-Nar-Munijan Sevat, Tinake Dukhahari
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Kaanan Kundal Shobhit, Nasagre Moti
Kotik Chandra Divakar, Rajat Sam Jyoti
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Shumbh-Nishumbh Bidare, Mahishasur Ghati
Dhumravilochan Naina, Nishidin Madamati
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Chand-Mund Sanhare, Shonit Beej Hare
Madhu-Kaitabh Dou Mare, Sur Bhaya Door Kare
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Brahmani, Rudrani, Tum Kamala Rani
Agam Nigam Bakhani, Tum Shiv Patarani
Om Jai Ambe Gauri.
Chausath Yogini Gavat,Nritya Karat Bhairon
Bajat Tal Mridanga, Aru Baajat Damaru
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Tum Hi Jag Ki Mata, Tum Hi Ho Bharata
Bhaktan Ki Dukh Harta, Sukh Sampati Karta
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Bhuja Char Ati Shobhit, Varamudra Dhari
Manvanchhit Phal Pavat, Sevat Nar Nari
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Kanchan Thal Virajat, Agar Kapur Bati
Shrimalaketu Mein Rajat, Koti Ratan Jyoti
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Shri Ambeji Ki Aarti, Jo Koi Nar Gave
Kahat Shivanand Svami, Sukh-Sampatti Pave
Apart from this, the devotees even offer kheer, sweets, and several fruits to the diety of Goddess Brahmacharini.
Posted By: Deeksha Sharma