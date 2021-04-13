Chaitra Navratri 2021, Day 2: On the second day of Navratri, the devotees worship Maa Bhramcharini, who is known as the symbol of wisdom and knowledge. Read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The nine-day long auspicious festival of Navratri started on Tuesday i.e April 13. On the first day of Navratri, the devotees worshipped Maa Shailputri and they offered prayers to one of the forms of Goddess Durga. In the festival of Navratri, the devotees chant mantras and they offer prayers to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. On the second day of Navratri, the devotees worship Maa Bhramcharini, who is known as the symbol of wisdom and knowledge.

According to the pictorial description, Goddess Brahmacharini carries japmala in her hand and she wears a white saree. On this day, the devotees should offer jasmine flower to the idol of Maa Brahmacharini as it is the favourite flower of Goddess Brahmacharini.

How to worship Maa Brahmacharini?

Step 1: The devotees should get up early and should take a bath.

Step 2: After this, the devotees should take flowers, roli, chandan, among other puja samagari and they should offer it to the idol of Goddess Brahmacharini.

Step 3: After this, the devotees chant mantras and they conclude the puja by performing a special Maa Durga Aarti.

Mantras to chant:

Ya devi sarvabhuteṣu maa brahmachariṇi rupeṇa sansthita |

Namastasyai namastasyai namastasyai namo namah ||

Dadhana kara padmabhyama akṣamala kamaṇḍalu |

Devi prasidatu maa brahmachariṇyanuttama ||

Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥

Yaa Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Shakti Roopena Samsthitah||

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namaha||

Aarti:

Jai Ambe Gauri, Maiya Jai Shyama Gauri

Tumko Nishadin Dhyavat, Hari Bramha Shivri

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Maang Sindur Virajat, Tiko Mrigamad Ko

Ujjval Se Do Naina, Chandravadan Niko

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Kanak Saman Kalevar, Raktambar Raje

Raktpushp Gal Mala, Kanthan Par Saje

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Kehari Vahan Rajat, Khadag Khapar Dhari

Sur-Nar-Munijan Sevat, Tinake Dukhahari

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Kaanan Kundal Shobhit, Nasagre Moti

Kotik Chandra Divakar, Rajat Sam Jyoti

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Shumbh-Nishumbh Bidare, Mahishasur Ghati

Dhumravilochan Naina, Nishidin Madamati

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Chand-Mund Sanhare, Shonit Beej Hare

Madhu-Kaitabh Dou Mare, Sur Bhaya Door Kare

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Brahmani, Rudrani, Tum Kamala Rani

Agam Nigam Bakhani, Tum Shiv Patarani

Om Jai Ambe Gauri.

Chausath Yogini Gavat,Nritya Karat Bhairon

Bajat Tal Mridanga, Aru Baajat Damaru

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Tum Hi Jag Ki Mata, Tum Hi Ho Bharata

Bhaktan Ki Dukh Harta, Sukh Sampati Karta

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Bhuja Char Ati Shobhit, Varamudra Dhari

Manvanchhit Phal Pavat, Sevat Nar Nari

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Kanchan Thal Virajat, Agar Kapur Bati

Shrimalaketu Mein Rajat, Koti Ratan Jyoti

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Shri Ambeji Ki Aarti, Jo Koi Nar Gave

Kahat Shivanand Svami, Sukh-Sampatti Pave

Apart from this, the devotees even offer kheer, sweets, and several fruits to the diety of Goddess Brahmacharini.

On this auspicious festival, we are wishing the readers of Jagran English a very Happy Navratri 2021.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma