New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The auspicious nine-day festival of Navratri is celebrated twice a year. This nine-day long festival begins with offering prayers to Mata Shailputri on day one of Navratri. The devotees observe a day-long fast and they pay ode to Mata Shailputri after the Kalash Sthapna. This time, the Navratri will begin on April 13 and it will end on April 21.

Mata Shailputri is known as another form of Mata Parvati. According to the picture, Goddess Shailputri has four hands and she rides on Nandi (bull). She is also known by the names Parvati, Hemvati, Sati, Bhawani, among others. The meaning of the word Shailputri is the daughter of mountains.

Puja Vidhi of Maa Shailputri

The devotees should take a bath, and they should offer prayers to the idol of Mata Shailputri on this day. People should also chant the mantras of Mata Shailputri and in the end, the devotees should perform aarti to appease the goddess.

Mantras to chant on this day:

*Ya Devi Sarvabhutesu Maa Shailaputri Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

*Om Devi Shailputryai Namah

*Sarva Swarupe Sarveshe, Sarva Shakti Samanvite

Bhaye Bhyastraahi No Devi, Durge Devi Namostute

*Etatte vadanam saumyam lochana trayabhushitam

Paatu nah sarvabhitibhyah kaatyaayani namostute

Jwala Karala Matyugram Sheshasura Sudanam

Trishulam Patu No Bhiter Bhadrakali Namostute

History of Mata Shailputri

According to Hindu mythology, Mata Parvati was born as Goddess Sati in her previous birth, and she took her life by immolating herself because of her father, Daksha Prajapati. One day, Sati's father invited everyone to a grand Yagya but he did not invite Lord Shiva just to insult him, and because of that Mata Sati killed herself in that same yagya.

After this, she took birth as Parvati, the daughter of the mountain king, and she did meditation and offered prayers so that she could marry Lord shiva. Later, after the deep meditation, one day Lord Brahma appeared in front of her and blessed her that Lord Shiva would marry her.

Ahead of the nine-day-long festival, we are wishing the readers of Jagran English a very happy Navratri.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma