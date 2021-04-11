Chaitra Navratri 2021: On this auspicious festival, the devotees worship nine forms of Goddess Durga and they appease her by fasting and chanting mantras. Check out the mantras and aarti:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The auspicious festival of Navratri is set to begin soon. Navratri is celebrated twice a year, and this time this festival will begin on April 13 and will end on April 22. The special nine-days of Goddess Durga that falls in the month of April-May is known as Chaitra Navratri. On this auspicious festival, the devotees worship nine forms of Goddess Durga and they appease her by fasting and chanting mantras.

Ahead of Chaitra Navratri 2021, here are some mantras and aartis that the devotees can chant to pay ode the Goddess Durga:

Mantras to Chant:

*Sarva Mangala Mangalye, Shive Sarvartha Sadhika

Sharanye Trayambake Gauri, Narayani Namostute

*Sarva Swarupe Sarveshe, Sarva Shakti Samanvite

Bhaye Bhyastraahi No Devi, Durge Devi Namostute

*Etatte vadanam saumyam lochana trayabhushitam

Paatu nah sarvabhitibhyah kaatyaayani namostute

Jwala Karala Matyugram Sheshasura Sudanam

Trishulam Patu No Bhiter Bhadrakali Namostute

*Yaa Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Shakti Roopena Samsthitah

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namaha

Ma Durga Aarti:

Jai Ambe Gauri, Maiya Jai Shyama Gauri

Tumko Nishadin Dhyavat, Hari Bramha Shivri

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Maang Sindur Virajat, Tiko Mrigamad Ko

Ujjval Se Do Naina, Chandravadan Niko

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Kanak Saman Kalevar, Raktambar Raje

Raktpushp Gal Mala, Kanthan Par Saje

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Kehari Vahan Rajat, Khadag Khapar Dhari

Sur-Nar-Munijan Sevat, Tinake Dukhahari

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Kaanan Kundal Shobhit, Nasagre Moti

Kotik Chandra Divakar, Rajat Sam Jyoti

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Shumbh-Nishumbh Bidare, Mahishasur Ghati

Dhumravilochan Naina, Nishidin Madamati

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Chand-Mund Sanhare, Shonit Beej Hare

Madhu-Kaitabh Dou Mare, Sur Bhaya Door Kare

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Brahmani, Rudrani, Tum Kamala Rani

Agam Nigam Bakhani, Tum Shiv Patarani

Om Jai Ambe Gauri.

Chausath Yogini Gavat,Nritya Karat Bhairon

Bajat Tal Mridanga, Aru Baajat Damaru

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Tum Hi Jag Ki Mata, Tum Hi Ho Bharata

Bhaktan Ki Dukh Harta, Sukh Sampati Karta

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Bhuja Char Ati Shobhit, Varamudra Dhari

Manvanchhit Phal Pavat, Sevat Nar Nari

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Kanchan Thal Virajat, Agar Kapur Bati

Shrimalaketu Mein Rajat, Koti Ratan Jyoti

Om Jai Ambe Gauri

Shri Ambeji Ki Aarti, Jo Koi Nar Gave

Kahat Shivanand Svami, Sukh-Sampatti Pave

It is believed that by chanting these mantras and aarti in this special nine-day festival, Goddess Durga blesses the devotees with happiness.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma