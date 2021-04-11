Chaitra Navratri 2021: Chant these mantras and aarti to worship Goddess Durga on this festival
New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The auspicious festival of Navratri is set to begin soon. Navratri is celebrated twice a year, and this time this festival will begin on April 13 and will end on April 22. The special nine-days of Goddess Durga that falls in the month of April-May is known as Chaitra Navratri. On this auspicious festival, the devotees worship nine forms of Goddess Durga and they appease her by fasting and chanting mantras.
Ahead of Chaitra Navratri 2021, here are some mantras and aartis that the devotees can chant to pay ode the Goddess Durga:
Mantras to Chant:
*Sarva Mangala Mangalye, Shive Sarvartha Sadhika
Sharanye Trayambake Gauri, Narayani Namostute
*Sarva Swarupe Sarveshe, Sarva Shakti Samanvite
Bhaye Bhyastraahi No Devi, Durge Devi Namostute
*Etatte vadanam saumyam lochana trayabhushitam
Paatu nah sarvabhitibhyah kaatyaayani namostute
Jwala Karala Matyugram Sheshasura Sudanam
Trishulam Patu No Bhiter Bhadrakali Namostute
*Yaa Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Shakti Roopena Samsthitah
Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namaha
Ma Durga Aarti:
Jai Ambe Gauri, Maiya Jai Shyama Gauri
Tumko Nishadin Dhyavat, Hari Bramha Shivri
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Maang Sindur Virajat, Tiko Mrigamad Ko
Ujjval Se Do Naina, Chandravadan Niko
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Kanak Saman Kalevar, Raktambar Raje
Raktpushp Gal Mala, Kanthan Par Saje
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Kehari Vahan Rajat, Khadag Khapar Dhari
Sur-Nar-Munijan Sevat, Tinake Dukhahari
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Kaanan Kundal Shobhit, Nasagre Moti
Kotik Chandra Divakar, Rajat Sam Jyoti
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Shumbh-Nishumbh Bidare, Mahishasur Ghati
Dhumravilochan Naina, Nishidin Madamati
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Chand-Mund Sanhare, Shonit Beej Hare
Madhu-Kaitabh Dou Mare, Sur Bhaya Door Kare
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Brahmani, Rudrani, Tum Kamala Rani
Agam Nigam Bakhani, Tum Shiv Patarani
Om Jai Ambe Gauri.
Chausath Yogini Gavat,Nritya Karat Bhairon
Bajat Tal Mridanga, Aru Baajat Damaru
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Tum Hi Jag Ki Mata, Tum Hi Ho Bharata
Bhaktan Ki Dukh Harta, Sukh Sampati Karta
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Bhuja Char Ati Shobhit, Varamudra Dhari
Manvanchhit Phal Pavat, Sevat Nar Nari
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Kanchan Thal Virajat, Agar Kapur Bati
Shrimalaketu Mein Rajat, Koti Ratan Jyoti
Om Jai Ambe Gauri
Shri Ambeji Ki Aarti, Jo Koi Nar Gave
Kahat Shivanand Svami, Sukh-Sampatti Pave
It is believed that by chanting these mantras and aarti in this special nine-day festival, Goddess Durga blesses the devotees with happiness.
