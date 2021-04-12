Celebrate Chaitra Navratri, the auspicious nine-day festival, by listening to Maa Durga's bhajan in which the devotees offer prayer and pay ode to Goddess Durg

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chaitra Navratri, the auspicious nine-day festival has almost begun. On this special festival, devotees offer prayers and pay ode to Goddess Durga. This is celebrated by observing fasts for nine days and worshipping nine forms of Maa Durga which are Maa Shailaputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandmata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidhatri.

Chaitra Navratri falls during the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. This year Navratri will begin on April 13 and it will end on April 22. Chaitra Navratri is also known as Vasant Navratri which is observed on the first of the Hindu New Year. Apart from that, Lord Rama's birthday is also celebrated during the ninth day of the Navratri festival. Therefore, Chaitra Navratri is also known as Rama Navratri.

Therefore, to make these auspicious festival days even more special here we are with a list of bhajans dedicated to Maa Durga that will help you attain peace and positivity.

Check out Durga Maa's bhajans here:

MERI JHOLI CHHOTI PAD GAI RE: NARENDRA CHANCHAL

AB MERI BHI SUNO MAA BHAWANI: LAKHBIR SINGH LAKHA

AAJA MAA TENU AKHIYAN UDEEK DIYAN: ANURADHA PAUDWAL

NA MAIN MAANGU SONA DEVI BHAJAN: ANURADHA PAUDWAL

TERE NAAM KE TARANE: SHIV BHARDWAJ

Meanwhile, take a look at Chaitra Navratri 2021's important timings.

Kalash Puja will begin at 5:58 am on April 13 while it will end at 10:14 am on April 13. The total time for Kalash Puja will be 4 hours and 16 minutes. On the other hand, the second Kalash puja will start at 11:56 am and it will be ending at 12:47 pm.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal