New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chaitra Navratri 2021 is observed every year after Holi that is after spring. This holy festival marks the first day of the Hindu calendar, known as the Hindu New Year. During this festival, devotees worship Goddess Durga for nine long days. On the last day of the festival, the birthday of Lord Ram is celebrated. As the Chaitra Navratri is around the corner, we have brought you the complete nine-day calendar with the significance of each day.

Chaitra Navratri 2021 Date

This year Goddess Durga festival will commence on April 13, 2021, and will conclude on April 21, 2021.

Chaitra Navratri Calendar 2021

Day 1: Shailaputri Puja

Date: April 13, Tuesday

The first day of Chaitra Navratri is also known as Pratipada. This day devotees worship an incarnation of Goddess Parvati named Shailputri. On this day, several devotees place Kalash at their home.

Day 2: Brahmacharini Puja

Date: April 14, Wednesday

On the second day of the holy festival, Goddess Brahmacharini, an incarnation of Goddess Paravati, is worshipped. She is worshipped for emancipation (moksha) and endowment of peace and prosperity.

Day 3: Chandraghanta Puja

Date: April 15, Thursday

On Tritiya day of Chaitra Navratri, devotees worship Goddess Chandraghanta. On this day, devotees wear white clothes as it is believed to be auspicious.

Day 4: Kushmanda Puja

Date: April 16, Friday

On the fourth day, Goddess Kushmanda is worshipped who is known for vegetation on earth. As per Hindu belief, she has eight arms and sits on Tiger.

Day 5: Skandamata Puja

Date: April 17, Saturday

On the Panchami, devotees worship Goddess Skandamata, a symbol of the strength of a mother when her child is confronted with danger. As per Hindu belief, the goddess has fours arms, carrying a baby in one hand. She is known to ride a ferocious lion.

Day 6: Katyani Puja

Date: April 18, Sunday

An incarnation of Durga, Goddess Katyani is worshipped on the sixth day of the holy festival. She is a symbol of courage and is known as the warrior goddess.

Day 7: Kaalaratri Puja

Date: April 19, Monday

An incarnation of Goddess Durga is considered as the most ferocious form of her. As per Hindu belief, Devi Parvati removed her fair skin to kill the demons Sumbha and Nisumbha.

Day 8: Mahagauri Puja

Date: April 20, Tuesday

On the eighth day of the holy festival, Goddess Mahaguri is worshipped. She is known to be a symbol of peace and intelligence.

Day 9: Siddhidatri Puja & Ram Navami

Date: April 21, Wednesday

On the night day or Navami, devotees worship Goddess Siddhidatri, who is believed to bestow all types of Siddhis. Also, on this day, Devotees celebrate the birth of Lord Ram.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv