On the first day of Chaitra Navaratri, the puja started with Kalash sthapana and on the ninth day which was on April 21, Navami tithi devotees concluded this festival with Kanya pujan and a hawan. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The nine-day-long festival of Navaratri is celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm. These days also include fasting or observing vrat throughout the 9 days along with puja and celebrations. Devotees have strong faith that during Navaratri Maa Durga visits their home in her nine different incarnations and bless them with courage, prosperity and peace. As per beliefs, fasting is considered very beneficial as much as it is considered auspicious. If one has pure and satvik food during their fasts it can turn out to be extremely good for your health as well as spiritually.

This year Navaratri started on April 13th. On the first day of this festival, the puja started with Kalash sthapana and on the ninth day which was on April 21, Navami tithi devotees concluded this festival with Kanya pujan and a hawan. Paran is the last puja of Navaratri, where devotees have proper food and complete their fast. It is believed that starting and paran of Navaratri rituals should be performed very religiously according to rules, otherwise one may not get the full fruits of puja. Take a look at when and why paran is done

Chaitra Navaratri Paran 2021: Significance

After the end of Navami tithi and on the start of Dashmi tithi paran should be performed. There are different opinions regarding this as a few devotees do paran after pujan of Maa Mahagauri in ashtami after kanya pujan, while some people believe in worshipping ninth devi Maa Siddhidatri and then have the rituals of paran. The people who believe it is best done after navami, they perform hawan and kanya bhoj first the on ninth day and then do paran of their vrat.

Chaitra Navaratri Paran 2021: Shubh muhurat

Chaitra Navratri paran tithi: April 22, Thursday

Navami tithi starts: April 21, Wednesday 12:43 am

Navami tithi ends: April 22. Thursday 12:35 am

