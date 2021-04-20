This nine-day long festival is dedicated to nine different incarnations of Maa Durga. On the last day of Chaitra Navaratri, devotees offer their prayers to Maa Siddhidatri. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Around the world Hindu community celebrates Chaitra Navratri with devotion and enthusiasm. This nine-day long festival is dedicated to nine different incarnations of Maa Durga. On the last day of Chaitra Navaratri, devotees offer their prayers to Maa Siddhidatri. The meaning of her name is: Sidhi stands for supernatural power while dhatri is known as the giver. Maa Siddhidatri is the manifestation of the formless Adishakti. Lord Shiva himself worships Adishakti. Maa Siddhidatri blesses her devotees with spiritual knowledge and destroys ignorance. Know more about the Goddess and this special day below.

Maa Siddhidatri pictorial description

Maa Siddhidatri sits on fully bloomed pink coloured lotus flower. She is having four hands. In her right hands she is holding discus(chakra), and mace (gada), in her left hands conch (shankha) and lotus.

Maa Siddhidatri offerings

Maa Siddhidatri is offered with shringaar items of ladies. Devotees please her by offering Lotus flower, incense, deepak and lighting of camphor. She is offered bhog is of halwa, sukhe kaale chane and other different food items.

Maa Siddhidatri Story

Goddess Kushmanda created the universe with her divine smile, she then created another goddess Maa Siddhidatri. Maa Siddhidatri bestowed Lord Shiva with Ashta Sidhi, which were the primary forms of perfection and ten secondary forms also. To create the rest of the universe Lord Brahma required a man and a woman. He prayed Maa Siddhidatri, who converted half of Lord Shiva's body into a woman's body. Therefore Lord Shiva is also known as Ardhnarishwar. It was the grace of Maa Siddhidatri, who helped Lord Brahma to create the universe.

Maa Siddhidatri Puja Vidhi

Start the puja by invoking Vighnaharta, Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings for a hurdle-free puja. Offer prayers to Maa Siddhidatri's by chanting the following Mantras.

Maa Siddhidatri Mantra

Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah॥

Siddha Gandharva Yakshadyairasurairamarairapi।

Sevyamana Sada Bhuyat Siddhida Siddhidayini॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Siddhidatri Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

