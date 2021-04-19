Her name Maha means great and Gauri means white/ fair. Therefore, she is extremely fair in complexion. Read on to know her story, puja offerings, mantras and more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: During the nine-day long festival of Chaitra Navaratri, nine incarnations of Goddess Durga are worshipped. On the 8th day, devotees worship Maa Durga in the form of Maha Gauri. Her name Maha means great and Gauri means white/ fair. Therefore, she is extremely fair in complexion.

Maha Gauri represents the inner beauty and purity of all living beings. She is worshipped as a nine-year-old which is the reason that in some parts of the country, people offer Kanya pujan and bhoj. This is about worshipping the unmarried girls. Maa Maha Gauri's abode is Kailash Giri, her consort is Lord Shiva and her planet is Rahu.

Maa Maha Gauri pictorial description

She rides on a white bull wearing white clothes and ornaments. She has four arms, out of which one of her right arms is in the Varad Mudra- Pose of allying fear. Her lower right arm holds trident, left upper arm has tambourine- damroo, meanwhile the lower left arm is in abhay mudra- the blessing form.

Maa Maha Gauri offerings

Halwa and dishes of black gram are offered as bhog to Maa Maha Gauri as these are her favourite.

Maa Maha Gauri story

There are many versions of her story but the most popular ones are:

In the form of Maa Kaalratri after killing demons, Parvati was left with dark skin, Mahadev her husband teased her with the name Kaali- dark-skinned. Parvati observed severe austere (tapasya) which pleased Lord Brahma who advised her to take bath in the holy Maansarovar river in the Himalayas. Parvati regained her fair complexion and then came to be known as Maha Gauri that means extremely fair.

As per another story: To get Lord Shiva as her husband, Parvati underwent penance in thick forests, during this period, her body got covered with dust, soil and more. By seeing her like this, Lord Shiva got pleased and gave her a shower of water of holy Ganga flowing from his hair. This made her regain her lost radiance.

She is compassionate, fulfills the deepest desires of devotees and get them relieved from all the sufferings in life.

Maha Gauri Mantra

Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah॥

Ya devi sarvbhuteshu maa gauri rupen sansthita

Namastasyee namastasyee namastasyee

namo namah

Dhyan Mantra

Poornandu nibhaan gauree somachakrasthitaan ashtaman mahaagauree trinetraam. varaabheetikaraan trishool damaroodharaan mahaagauree bhajem.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal