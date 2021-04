Skanda is the alternate name of war god Kartikey and Maa Skandmata is holding Lord Skanda in his infant form in her hands therefore she is worshipped as Skandmata. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chaitra Navaratri is a festival of nine auspicious days which are dedicated to worshipping nine forms of Maa Durga. Today is the 5th day of Navaratri 2021 and Goddess Durga's incarnation Skandmata is the fifth incarnation of Goddess Durga. Skanda is the alternate name of war god Kartikey and Maa Skandmata is holding Lord Skanda in his infant form in her hands therefore she is worshipped as Skandmata.

Maa Skandmata look

Skandmata is having four arms. In one of the hands, she is holding a lotus flower and the other hand is in varmudra- the blessing pose, to grant grace and boon. She mounts on lion and is often portrayed as sitting on Lotus flower. This is why she is also knows as Padmasani.

Maa Skandmata story

A demon Tarakasur observed hard austere penance to please Lord Brahma. When he was pleased, Tarakasur asked him to bless him and make him immortal. But, Lord Brahma denied such blessings as everyone has to die sometime. Meanwhile, Tarkasur thought of a trick that Lord Shiva will never get married so he asked for a boon that no one except the son of Lord Shiva will be able to kill him. This, he was granted by Lord Brahma. After getting this boon, Tarakasur started causing destruction and terrorizing people. On the request and prayers of devata, Lord Shiva got married to Goddess Parvati and their child Kartikey aka Skand Kumar killed Tarakasur. Skandmata is worshipped for being a mother of the brave child.

Maa Skandamata Mantras

Om Devi Skandamatayai Namah

Om Devi Skandmatayayi Namah Sinhaasangataam Nityam Padmaanchit Kardwayaa

Shubhdaastu Sadaa Devi Skandmata Yashaswini

Maa Skandmata Prarthna

Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya

Shubhadastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini

Maa Skandmata Stuti

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Skandamata Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

Maa Skandmata Dhyan

Vande Vanchhita Kamarthe Chandrardhakritashekharam

Simharudha Chaturbhuja Skandamata Yashasvinim

Dhawalavarna Vishuddha Chakrasthitom Panchama Durga Trinetram

Abhaya Padma Yugma Karam Dakshina Uru Putradharam Bhajem

Patambara Paridhanam Mriduhasya Nanalankara Bhushitam

Manjira, Hara, Keyura, Kinkini, Ratnakundala Dharinim

Praphulla Vandana Pallavadharam Kanta Kapolam Pina Payodharam

Kamaniyam Lavanyam Charu Triwali Nitambanim

Maa Skandmata Stotra

Namami Skandamata Skandadharinim

Samagratatvasagaram Paraparagaharam

Shivaprabha Samujvalam Sphuchchhashagashekharam

Lalataratnabhaskaram Jagatpradipti Bhaskaram

Mahendrakashyaparchita Sanantakumara Samstutam

Surasurendravandita Yatharthanirmaladbhutam

Atarkyarochiruvijam Vikara Doshavarjitam

Mumukshubhirvichintitam Visheshatatvamuchitam

Nanalankara Bhushitam Mrigendravahanagrajam

Sushuddhatatvatoshanam Trivedamara Bhushanam

Sudharmikaupakarini Surendra Vairighatinim

Shubham Pushpamalinim Suvarnakalpashakhinim

Tamoandhakarayamini Shivasvabhavakaminim

Sahasrasuryarajikam Dhanajjayogakarikam

Sushuddha Kala Kandala Subhridavrindamajjulam

Prajayini Prajawati Namami Mataram Satim

Swakarmakarane Gatim Hariprayacha Parvatim

Ananta Shakti Kantidam Yashoarthabhuktimuktidam

Punah Punarjagadditam Namamyaham Surarchitam

Jayeshwari Trilochane Prasida Devi Pahimam

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal