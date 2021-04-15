It is believed that Maa Kushmanda created the universe by flashing her divine smile. She is also called the goddess of Brahmand - the cosmic egg. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Chaitra Navaratri is dedicated to the nine incarnations of Maa Durga where devotees worship one form of the Goddess each day. On the fourth day of this auspicious festival, Shakti's avatar, Maa Kushmanda is worshipped. It is believed that she created the universe by flashing her divine smile. She is also called the goddess of Brahmand - the cosmic egg. As her name signifies, it is the union of three distinct words, the letters Ku denotes little, ushma is heat or energy, and anda is cosmic egg. It means creator of little cosmic egg.

Maa Kushmanda look

Maa Kushmanda is having eight arms, that's why she is worshipped as Ashtbhuji also. She is holding deadly weapons like trident, disc, sword, mace, bow- arrow, also holding akshamala (Rosary), pot of holy Elixir that is sura and blood. It is believed that power to bestow siddhi is located in her japamala. The Goddess rides on a lion which evokes fearlessness in her people. She resides in Kailash and Lord Shiva is her consort.

Things to offer Maa Kushmanda

She gets pleased with Bali of Kushmanda the white pumpkin. Offering green fruits will give mental strength to devotees. Goddess is also pleased by bhog of Maalpua, which is distributed among all. Offering anise, cardamom and red flower also makes her happy.

Maa Kushmanda Mantra

Om Devi Kushmandayayi Namah Suraasampoorna Kalasham Rudhiraaplutamev Cha

Dadhaanaa Hastpadmaabhyaam Kushmanda Shubhdaastu Me

Maa Kushmanda Stuti

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyaee Namastasyee Namastasyee

Namo namah

Maa Kushmanda Story

It is said that the whole universe was full of darkness. Goddess Kushmanda, with her silent smile produced little cosmic egg. Darkness vanished by her divine smile. She gave light, life and created the universe. The earth, sun, stars, planets and all the galaxies came into existence. Goddess Kushmanda is the cause of light and energy so she resides in the core of the Sun. After creating the Universe, she created Gods, who afterwards created other living beings on the earth.

Worshipping Maa Kushmanda improves ability to make decisions and enhance intellect level. Her devotees gain strength to fight against ailments, troubles and hurdles of life.They get prosperity, happiness, power and salvation. They are blessed with good vision and mental strength.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal