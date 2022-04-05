New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The auspicious festival of Chaiti Chhath started with Nahay Khaye on April 5, 2022. The festival of Chhath is celebrated twice a year as per Hindu Calendar. Chhath Puja which is celebrated in the month of October- November or Kartik holds more importance while the same puja is observed in Chaitra month is called Chaiti Chhath. This holy festival is celebrated to worship Lord Surya. During this festival devotees for 4 days worship the almighty Sun and seeks his blessings.

Chhath Puja fasting is mainly observed by women folks for the well-being of sons and the happiness of the family. Chhath Puja is mainly observed in the Indian state of Bihar and adjoining states and Nepal. This year the auspicious festival of Chaiti Chhath is starting on April 5 and will conclude with Arghya to the rising sun on April 8th, 2022. Here take a look at the important days and dates of the auspicious festival.

Day 1: Nahay Khay ( April 5)

The very first day of the auspicious 4-day festival is Nahay Khay. On this day, devotees who will perform Chhath and others take dip in holy waters of Gange and then cook a meal for the day that is the prasad on that day.

Day 2: Kharna (April 6)

On the second day of the auspicious festival, people take a holy dip in gange, and then devotees performing Chhath Puja keep a day-long and prepare Kharna Kheer. They perform puja of Chhathi Mata and then eat the Kheer as Prasad. On this day in many houses, people usually consume a single meal without any salt.

Day 3: Pahla Arhgya or Sandhya Arghya (April 7)

On this day, devotees keep a day-long fast. On this day in the evening at the time of sun set, devotees then offer Arghya to the setting Sun and continue their fast throughout the night. The sunset will be at 5:30 pm on 7th April for 30 mins.

Day 4: Parana or Usha Arghya (April 8)

On the 4th day and last day of the Chaiti Chhath devotees offer Arghya to the rising sun and break their long 36 hours fast by eating Prasad. The sunrise timing for the last day of Chhath is 6:40 am

